WTVQ
Lexington Christmas Parade comes to downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Downtown Lexington was packed full of people Saturday morning for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. The parade featured dozens of marching bands, floats, non profits, fire trucks, horses, and of course Santa Clause. Organizers say there were about 65 organizations taking part in this years parade.
WTVQ
Lexington artist’s horse earns top bid at LexArts auction, raising $21,500
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington artist’s Horse Mania Project earned the highest bid during Friday night’s LexArts auction at Keeneland. Wylie Caudill says he submitted several designs for the LexArts 50th anniversary, and his design called Sweet Cerulean was chosen. He says it took him about a week...
WTVQ
Michler’s annual Christmas Market wraps up
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A popular Christmas market wrapped up this weekend at Michler’s Greenhouses. Michler’s says about twenty vendors took part in the two day event this year, selling wooden toys, candles, pottery, jewelry, dolls, and much more. The market included live music with about six bands performing.
WTVQ
Local non-profit to be started for human trafficking victims
RICHMOND, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s been nearly ten months since 32-year old Jordan Morgan was killed in a home invasion. Morgan was the daughter of former state lawmaker Wesley Morgan and Lisa Foster. Foster says she misses her daughter every day. And now she’s turning that heartbreak into something positive....
WTVQ
Wreaths Across America honors military with display
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Wreaths Across America volunteers are honoring our country’s veterans, active duty members and their families this holiday season. Monday, volunteers hung wreaths with flags representing each military branch at the statehouse. A POW/MIA flag was also on display. It’s part of a nationwide effort...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate after car crashes into home
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- The Lexington Police Department is looking for the person responsible after a car crashed into a home Sunday night. Police say the incident happened in the 1600 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8 p.m. Police say a vehicle left the road and hit two other vehicles and a home.
WTVQ
Nicholasville Police Department release requested information ahead of Laduke rally
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Family, friends, and community activists marched through the streets of Nicholasville for the third time Saturday, demanding justice for Desman Laduke. This time came coming on the heels of the family’s first holiday without the 22-year-old. “Thanksgiving was the worst because that was his favorite holiday....
WTVQ
#19 Kentucky leaves London with a win
LONDON – (UK Athletics) – Engaged in a tight game against Michigan at O2 Arena, No. 19 Kentucky needed a spark. So the Cats, naturally, turned to a player who seems to almost always make good things happen. While most would assume that the player in question would...
WTVQ
Midway University adding two majors, minor
MIDWAY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Future Midway University students will have two new choices of majors starting in fall 2023. Midway University will offer a Bachelor of Science in ‘Coaching and Leadership’ and a Bachelor of Science in ‘Sport Marketing’ for both in-person and online students.
