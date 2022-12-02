Read full article on original website
Karen’s Place celebrates 12 years of changing lives
LOUISA, Ky. — Addiction Recovery Care’s first residential center, Karen’s Place, is celebrating a major milestone. 12 years ago, Karen’s Place opened overlooking Yatesville Lake in Lawrence County, Kentucky, with the mission to save women battling substance use disorders. The facility is named in memory of...
Kentucky Power plans major upgrades in Floyd and Johnson counties
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Power officials plan upgrades to the electric transmission system in Floyd and Johnson counties. The company is hosting an in-person open house to share the proposed project with the community. The Prestonsburg-Thelma Transmission Line Rebuild Project involves rebuilding approximately 14 miles of a transmission...
EKY man seeks community support to change hometown for the better
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With many developments coming to life in several Eastern Kentucky communities, one Knott Countian is looking to help his community grow as well. Knott County native Jordan Owens created the Facebook group, “A Change For Hindman: Building a future”, for community members to share ideas on how to bring more jobs and businesses to the area and to beautify the city.
Small town in Indiana fills three semi-trucks with supplies for flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The small town of Tippecanoe, Indiana has a population of around 500 people, but they have the faith to collect and donate thousands of supplies to Eastern Kentucky. Joe Scott is from Tippecanoe and was introduced to Hindman, Kentucky on the internet while searching for a...
Pikeville Medical Center Providing Free EMT Training
The Pikeville Medical Center has recently received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, to train those who are wanting to become an Emergency Medical Technician. The Pikeville Medical Center will conduct the EMT training in collaboration with the Pikeville Fire Department.Those interested can attend a...
Clinton Ray Jacobs
Clinton Ray Jacobs, age 55, of Pinetop, KY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Hazard ARMC at Hazard, Ky. He was born at Martin, KY on October 6, 1967 to Clinton Jacobs and Shirlene Huff Jacobs. Funeral services for Clinton Ray Jacobs will be held at Mt. Olive...
Local rescue squad takes donations to help families who lost home in weekend fire
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Several Eastern Kentucky families lost their homes, two cars and Christmas presents in a weekend fire. The fire broke out along Buck Creek Road in Magoffin County. People woke up to their camper on fire Saturday night. Those people got out okay, but concerns soon...
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
Thomas Forderhase
Thomas Forderhase, age 58, of Jackson, KY, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Jackson, KY. He was born at Edmonton, KY on September 8, 1964. Funeral services for Thomas Forderhase will be held at Bethel Memorial Mausoleum at Hindman, KY, Monday,. December 12, 2022, at 11:00AM...
Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
Steve Hite
Steve Hite age 63 of Thealka, Ky passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at his home. He was born August 06, 1959 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Fred and Christine Prater Hite. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 07, 2022 from the Magoffin County...
Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
The need for child care continues to grow in Eastern Ky
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a growing issue before the flood, and now Eastern Kentuckians are running out of options. “Working parents need something in their neighborhood, in their community, and maybe somebody they already know that can care for their children,” Becky Stacy, the Executive Director of Appalachian Early Childhood Network, said.
‘It’s a blessing’: Thankful Hearts Food Pantry hosts annual Christmas giveaway
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - For more than 30 years, Thankful Hearts Food Pantry has hosted its Christmas giveaway. On Saturday, folks gathered at the YMCA in Pikeville for the event once again. Families received free clothes, shoes, coats, hats, gloves, toys, and even gifts from Santa. “The kids get in...
Loretta Lynn’s Family Backs Petition to Rename Kentucky State Park in Her Honor
The family of late country music legend Loretta Lynn has supported a petition to rename a Kentucky park in her honor. Carla Engle, a longtime fan of Lynn's, independently organized a Change.org petition to rename Paintsville Lake State Park in Paintsville, Ky., to Loretta Lynn State Park. Since its launch last month, shortly after Lynn's death on Oct. 4, the campaign has gained steady traction amongst country fans.
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
