HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - With many developments coming to life in several Eastern Kentucky communities, one Knott Countian is looking to help his community grow as well. Knott County native Jordan Owens created the Facebook group, “A Change For Hindman: Building a future”, for community members to share ideas on how to bring more jobs and businesses to the area and to beautify the city.

1 DAY AGO