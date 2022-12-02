ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho murders – live: Victim’s boyfriend breaks silence as details of Kaylee Goncalves’ stalker claim revealed

Police investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students have released new details about the claim that victim Kaylee Goncalves may have had a stalker. In mid-October, an incident involving two men unfolded at a local business where one of the men appeared to follow Goncalves inside the establishment and as she left to walk to her car, Moscow Police said on Monday.Neither of the men appeared to make contact with the 21-year-old and it was believed to be an isolated incident – with no evidence they are connected to the murders.Officials said the incident “may have...
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution

Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
