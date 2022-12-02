ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis People in Business: Dec. 1, 2022

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Former City of Memphis attorney Freeman B. Foster has joined the Baker Donelson law firm's Memphis office as of counsel and also a member of the Health Care Litigation Group. He previously was a senior assistant city attorney for the City of Memphis. His areas of practice include tort and civil rights defense, municipal law and employment law. In 2015, he was recognized by the Tennessee Supreme Court as an Attorney for Justice. Foster is a graduate of the University of Memphis School of Law.

FORVIS announced the leadership promotion of Kim Sheley to market leader in its Memphis office. As a market leader, she'll represent the company by being active in the business community and building relationships with local leaders and clients. She previously was a tax market leader for Memphis. With nearly 30 years of experience, Sheley has served the hospitality, commercial products, real estate and retail industries, and her experience has been focused on structuring, acquisitions, and state and local taxes, with an emphasis on providing tax compliance to privately and publicly held companies.

Anne Beard recently was named chief of staff at Rhodes College, from which she graduated in 1984 with a bachelor’s degree in international studies. She previously was director of development for Southern Methodist University’s Dedman School of Law prior to joining Rhodes on Sept. 28. As chief of staff, Beard manages operations in the Office of the President, work on various priorities and initiatives involving the office, serves as a liaison between the president’s internal and external constituencies, and serves on the Senior Leadership Team. She earned a master’s degree in international management from the American Graduate School of International Management and a certificate in fundraising management from Indiana University.

Pittco Management recently appointed Henry Guy as its new president and chief investment officer. Additionally, he's a member of the firm’s executive committee and serves on the board of visitors for the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University, the school from which earned a Master of Business Administration degree.

Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz (NST Law) announced the hiring of four attorneys to serve its clients within its nationwide personal injury law practice. Joining the firm are:

  • R. Benjamin Weathers, who will chair the Social Security Disability Practice Group. He graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Law with honors and built a practice in his hometown of Liberty, Mississippi. He then headed west to lead an award-winning disability advocacy group for a large Utah personal injury firm. Weathers specializes in Social Security Disability and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) cases representing individuals nationwide.
  • Matthew J. Vande Brake, an East Tennessee insurance, disability and personal injury attorney, graduated from the University of Tennessee Law School and served as an administrative adjudicator in the state Department of Human Services and went on to serve as an Attorney Advisor for the Social Security Administration in Knoxville. He began his personal injury practice to continue litigating cases throughout East Tennessee.
  • James B. "Win" Duncan IV, a Memphis native, graduated with distinction from the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, where he was inducted into the Order of the Barristers for his excellence in oral advocacy. Duncan has worked as an extern for a federal judge and for a large corporate litigation group. He served as a law clerk at NST before joining the firm as part of the auto and worker’s compensation practice section.
  • Aaron Romanowski, a Virginia native and graduate of the University of Memphis Cecil C. Humphreys School of Law, where he won the Advanced Moot Court competition and served as an Associate Justice on the Moot Court Board. He will be part of the firm’s auto and worker’s compensation practice section.

Tioga Environmental Consultants expanded its team recently with the hiring of two individuals.

  • Thornton Brooksbank joined as a geologist within the natural resources group. In his new role, he conducts Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, performs wetland delineation and hydrologic determinations, and completes ARAP and NEPA permitting. Thornton is certified by OSHA in 40-Hour HAZWOPER, 8-Hour Hazardous Waste Supervisor and Environmental Specialist courses. He also has a Level 1 certification in Tennessee Sediment and Erosion Control, is a Tennessee-certified lead inspector, and has completed training in RCRA Hazardous Waste and NIOSH 582 Equivalency. He is an honors graduate of The University of Auckland with a bachelor's degree in earth sciences.
  • Ryan Stringer is now an environmental engineer with the firm. Stringer assists with completing environmental compliance projects, filing reports and designing solutions to processes that impact the surrounding environment. He is a licensed Class II Wastewater Operator and brings to the firm nearly a decade of environmental experience. Stringer has a master's degree in environmental engineering from the Missouri University of Science and Technology.

Lehman-Roberts and its sister company Memphis Stone & Gravel announced the appointment of Pamela Elrod as a sales associate.

As sales associate, Elrod will be a key member of the sales department, charged with coordinating and communicating with customers, independent hauls, vendors and potential customers. Elrod holds experience in the dental field, where she previously served as a dental assistant and later taught dental assistants at Delta Technical College.

