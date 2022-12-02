ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Florida police arrest man, wanted for murder, who prompted SWAT response Downtown

By Quinlan Bentley, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aVbpo_0jUTi7Hj00

A man wanted for murder in connection with a fatal double shooting in Paddock Hills in October was arrested by police in Miami, according to Cincinnati police.

Jvonnie Chandler, 26, was arrested by the Miami Police Department's homicide unit Thursday on a murder warrant, police said in a news release.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the 4300 block of Reading Road for a reported shooting, police said. Once on the scene, the officers found two shooting victims.

Monty Reid, 27, was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into one of the garage doors of Cincinnati Fire Department Station 9 on Reading Road, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, who hasn't been identified, was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

Cincinnati police said Chandler was involved in a traffic crash at Fifth Street and Central Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 16. Police were already looking for him.

He fled from the crash on foot to the area of Sixth and Plum streets, police said, where it's believed he went into a parking garage.

A SWAT team responded to search the garages. Police said the SWAT team got involved because of the "serious nature of Mr. Chandler's warrants."

Jail records show Chandler is being held at the Miami-Dade County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition back to Cincinnati.

Comments / 1

Related
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman set up armed robberies using Facebook Marketplace, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A suspect is behind bars accused of using Facebook Marketplace to set up multiple robberies. Amanda Griffin, 32, faces charges of aggravated robbery, theft and weapons possession under disability, according to court documents. Using a fake name, Griffin allegedly responded to a post made by a woman...
WLWT 5

Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Elmwood Place shooting

CINCINNATI — A man has died followinga shooting in the 6300 block of Vine Street Friday night. According to Monday's Hamilton County Coroner's report, 37-year-old Tomas Diego Andres died after a shooting. Hamilton County deputies responded to the scene Friday night, where officials say two Hispanic men were transported...
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police search for missing Westwood woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are asking the public for information regarding a missing Westwood woman. Police say Myrna Burl has been gone from her apartment since Dec. 4. According to a news release from Cincinnati police's District 3, Burl was last seen on Dec. 3 and has not been heard from since then.
WDTN

Sheriff’s Office warns of attempted Washington Township abduction

The teenager was walking her dog when she was approached by an older white male with a beard who was driving a small, silver or gray colored vehicle. The man is said to have enticed her to get into the vehicle, but the girl ran the opposite way to the nearest home to call for help.
linknky.com

Newport shooting suspect pleads not guilty

Robert McKay appeared virtually in the Campbell County District Court Monday morning to face murder charges after being named the suspect in a shooting at the Brass Bull in Newport early Saturday morning. One person died as a result of the shooting. McKay is currently held in the Campbell County...
Fox 19

Driver dies weeks after East Price Hill crash, coroner reports

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is dead after being hospitalized for weeks from a crash in East Price Hill, according to the Hamilton County Coroner. The crash occurred on Nov. 12 when Noe Ramirez-Jaurez, 30, crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck an SUV at 419 Elberon Ave., Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge said.
Fox 19

Police: Fight at Newport bar leads to fatal shooting; suspect in custody

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - A person was fatally shot and another was arrested after a fight at a Newport, Kentucky bar and strip club early Saturday morning, police said. Officers were dispatched around 1:31 a.m. to the Brass Bull at the 600 block of Monmouth Street for a fight inside the bar, Newport police said in a news release. The altercation led to an individual, who hasn’t been identified, dying of injuries from a gunshot wound.
Fox 19

Woman charged with assault after attacking 15-year-old during a funeral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Westwood woman was arrested Saturday after allegedly attacking a 15-year-old girl at Gilligan Funeral Homes in East Price Hill, according to a complaint. Briana Devost, 25, allegedly grabbed the girl by her arm with enough force to take her down to the ground, the complaint said.
Fox 19

Police search for missing Winton Hills teen

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
WLWT 5

Male shot on Cedar and Hamilton, non-life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI — A male victim was shot near Cedar Avenue and Hamilton Avenue. The injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Police say the man walked into District 5 with the injuries, was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital. No more information is available at this...
WLWT 5

Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Report of a male shot in the leg at Douglas Park in Middletown. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Fox 19

School bus stop under assault by NKY’s burgeoning semi truck traffic

ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - Some residents in Northern Kentucky say someone could get killed if something isn’t done to stop semi truck drivers from driving through their neighborhood. Residents of the Cherry Hill subdivision in Erlanger say the trucks keep hitting a particular utility pole on Queensway Drive and...
The Lima News

Dayton man charged in police chase declines plea deal

LIMA — A Dayton man accused of leading Lima Police on a car chase in September turned down a plea deal at a Friday court appearance. Hillary Farr, 37, is charged with third-degree felony failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and first-degree felonious assault. The state offered to lower the felonious assault to a second-degree felony, which would no longer carry a mandatory prison sentence, and dismiss the other count.
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash in the West End

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
YAHOO!

Man, already accused of murder, plotted second killing from jail, prosecutor says

A South Cumminsville man is accused of plotting a fatal shooting while being held in jail on murder charges, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office. Arthur Smith, 35, was indicted Friday on charges of aggravated murder, murder and felonious assault, according to records filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy