The News: An 84-year-old Macon man was killed in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive in Macon. What we know: According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north on Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive.
wgxa.tv
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Macon man is dead after a wreck Sunday morning. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Northside Drive just before 11 A.M. Sunday. Deputies say 84-year-old Daniel Edward Casey, of Macon,...
2 burglary suspects arrested in Macon, one remains on the loose
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrested two burglary suspects, but deputies are still trying to track down a third man. Just before 4:00 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a burglary at the Murphy Express Gas Station located at 1402 Gray Highway. On the way to the scene, deputies were informed the suspects had fled in SUV. A tip then helped deputies find the suspects on South Richard Street, and take two of the three into custody without incident.
MACON, Ga. — Two men were arrested for burglary of a gas station on Gray Highway early Monday morning, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 4 a.m. three men entered the Murphy Express Gas Station at 1402 Gray Highway and set off the alarm inside.
Saturday fire that sent thick, black smoke over Macon ruled accidental
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A fire Saturday in Macon that sent thick, black smoke over the city has been ruled accidental. According to officials with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department, crews were called to a Lake Street address just before 4 p.m. Saturday about a vehicle that had caught fire. When firefighters arrived, they discovered two 53-foot cargo trailers on fire, right next to the building. Firefighters quickly started working to put out the flames and to protect the building. Fire investigators say a man was doing 'hot work' on on of the trailers, which caused some foam padding to catch fire. The blaze has been ruled accidental.
MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a crash on Riverside and Northside Drive on Sunday according to a press release. 84-year-old Daniel Casey was driving a Nissan Rouge going north in Riverside Drive when he went to make a left turn onto Northside Drive. They say Casey's...
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
Police arrest man in November 12 Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. — Perry police have arrested a man wanted in a shooting that put one person in the hospital last month. According to a news release from the Perry Police Department, a call came in just before 1:30 a.m. on November 12 about a shooting at the Perry Housing Authority located on 822 Perimeter Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found a person shot in the lower abdomen. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent for surgery.
One arrested in connection to Perry Housing Authority shooting
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- U.S. Marshals have made an arrest in a shooting that took place at the Perry Housing Authority last month. On November 12th, Perry Police responded to an aggravated assault call at the Housing Authority and found a victim with a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen. Patrol officers administered aid until the victim was taken to the hospital for surgery.
One in custody, three on the run after chase in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Several Houston County Schools went on lockdown after a traffic stop led to a fight and a foot chase, according to the Warner Robins Police Department. Officers tried to stop a Chevy Camaro without a tag just before 11 a.m. on South Davis Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An 84-year-old man was killed in a crash crash in Bibb County Dec. 4. Daniel Edward Casey was driving north on Riverside Drive before 11 a.m. when his car was struck by a car going south. Both drivers were transported to Atrium Health, where...
Deputies: Man killed, another hurt in Saturday shooting in Macon
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man is dead and a teen hurt after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Macon. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to Third Avenue just after 5 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found 22-year-old Tylik Emmanual Young shot to death. A second victim, later identified as 18-year-old Jordan Shamone Young, was taken to the hospital in a personal car. Jordan is in stable condition.
'He was a genuine person': Baldwin County still working unsolved homicide of Francisco Castillo
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — We're continuing to cover the unsolved homicides within the City of Milledgeville and Baldwin County. We covered one of the oldest unsolved cases from the city last week about Diquan Key, who was just 21 when he was shot and killed outside of Soul Master’s Barbecue and Lounge on North Glynn Street.
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
13 indicted in Central Georgia meth, heroin trafficking conspiracy
DUBLIN, Ga. (WGXA) -- A newly unsealed federal indictment charges 13 people in connection to a drug-running conspiracy in Laurens and surrounding Counties. The indictment, following a three-year investigation, charges the defendants with participating in distributing large amounts of meth and heroin in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington Counties and surrounding areas.
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
Bibb law enforcement, antiviolence group leader calls for change after 22-year-old's shooting death
MACON, Ga. — Over the weekend, 13WMAZ told you about the shooting on Third Avenue in Pleasant Hill. 22-year-old Tylik Young was found dead outside. While this is a loss for mother Felicia Young, this is not the first child she has lost. In 2021, her son, Shawn Watts...
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
Man arrested after contraband found in footballs at Baldwin State Prison
HARDWICK, Georgia — A civilian was arrested on Saturday for contraband found at Baldwin State Prison. In a social media post, the Georgia Department of Corrections said that people were arrested at a couple of correctional facilities for contraband. They said that on November 27 at Baldwin State Prison...
Mom loses three sons in three years to gun violence
MACON, Ga. — One woman in Macon has now lost three sons in three years to gun violence. The most recent shooting happened Saturday night when 22-year-old Tylik Young was found shot to death near Third Avenue. Deputy Coroner Luanne Stone pronounced him dead shortly before 6 Saturday night.
