RED PUMPS AT REDNERS – Progress continues (at top and below) in construction of the Redner’s Warehouse Market fueling station at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets in Lower Pottsgrove, on the northwest side of the North End Shopping Center. Most of its curbs and sidewalks have been installed, the weather protective canopy is in place, as is the attendant kiosk. The most eye-catching feature on the lot, so far, are its bright red pumps. Redner’s has not yet announced an opening date.

3 DAYS AGO