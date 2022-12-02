ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Main Line Media News

Chester County man jailed for DUI crash that injured others in New Hanover

NORRISTOWN — A Chester County man was jailed after he admitted to driving under the influence of methamphetamine and causing a two-vehicle head-on crash in New Hanover that seriously injured two men in the second vehicle. David Alexander Kaeck, 39, of the unit block off Charles Street, Malvern, was...
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Woman Arrested for Trespass in Perkiomen

PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP PA – A 49-year-old Pottstown woman was arrested Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) at 2:06 p.m. by Pennsylvania State Police for alleged simple trespass, after troopers determined she violated a protection-from-abuse order obtained against her by a former boyfriend, a Merion Lane resident. The male victim, who was not identified by name or age, had called 9-1-1 dispatchers for assistance.
sanatogapost.com

Police Pursue Tire Dumping Leads; Park Closed

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – Lower Pottsgrove Police Department detectives have spent the past 48 hours investigating new leads in the dumping of about 200 rubber vehicle tires on grounds and in the pond at the township’s Ringing Rocks Park, police Chief Richard Bell said Friday (Dec. 3, 2022). He’s hopeful their work will result in the identification of a suspect or suspects in the incident, he added.
LehighValleyLive.com

Tractor trailer rolls over on Route 309 near Interstate 78

A tractor trailer rolled over on Route 309 near Interstate 78 Monday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky tweeted just before 7 a.m. Monday that the tractor trailer flipped over on Route 309 near Center Valley Parkway in Upper Saucon Township. A photo shows...
Daily Voice

Tractor Trailer Fire Brings Traffic To Halt On I-476

A tractor trailer that caught fire brought traffic to a standstill on Interstate 476 in Delaware County during rush hour on Friday, Dec. 2. The fire closed all southbound lanes between exits 9 and 13 in Marple Township around 4:45 p.m., the state's DOT said. to follow Daily Voice Delaware...
sauconsource.com

Package Reported Stolen in Lower Saucon Township

The holiday season is the busiest time of year for companies such as Amazon that deliver packages, and it can also be a busy time for police, due to the higher number of package thefts that typically take place. Lower Saucon Township Police say they are currently investigating one such...
WGAL

Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
975thefanatic.com

3 Pennsylvania Towns Named ‘Hallmark Christmas Movie-Worthy’

I admit that I’m always a sucker for a good Hallmark, or Hallmark-like, Christmas movie. My friends all make fun of me for how many of these movies I watch around the holidays, and even though the plots are usually very similar, I always want to watch until the very end.
sanatogapost.com

Fuel Station Nearing Completion at North End

RED PUMPS AT REDNERS – Progress continues (at top and below) in construction of the Redner’s Warehouse Market fueling station at the corner of Mervine and North Charlotte streets in Lower Pottsgrove, on the northwest side of the North End Shopping Center. Most of its curbs and sidewalks have been installed, the weather protective canopy is in place, as is the attendant kiosk. The most eye-catching feature on the lot, so far, are its bright red pumps. Redner’s has not yet announced an opening date.
NorthcentralPA.com

The teams helping Josh Shapiro prepare to become Pa.’s next governor include wealthy donors, Republicans

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro is preparing for his inauguration and making key decisions about his administration surrounded by some of the well-heeled donors who helped make his campaign the richest in Pennsylvania history. Altogether, the 37 recently announced members...
DELCO.Today

Old License Plates a Gold Mine for Villanova Student

Michael Tufankjian in the Villanova bookstore with one of his pillow print designsPhoto byMichael Tufankjian. Old license plates are getting a second life at License Plate Designs beyond throwing them away or hanging them on a basement or garage wall.

