Lamar Jackson Injury: John Harbaugh Offers Update On Ravens QB
Lamar Jackson might have scared a number of Baltimore Ravens fans and fantasy football managers as he exited the field Sunday with a knee injury. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh hinted it wouldn’t be long-term hinderance. “It’s a knee, but it’s not season-ending type of knee,” Harbaugh told...
NFL Rumors: 49ers Sign Quarterback After Jimmy Garoppolo Injury
The 49ers are onto their third starting quarterback of the 2022 NFL season. San Francisco, which started the campaign with sophomore signal-caller Trey Lance behind center, saw Jimmy Garoppolo go down with a foot injury in Sunday’s home win over the Miami Dolphins. Garoppolo, who is on an expiring contract, will require season-ending surgery to repair the injury.
Baker Mayfield released by Carolina Panthers, 3 potential landing spots
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly set to release quarterback Baker Mayfield, moving on from the former No. 1 overall pick
Aaron Rodgers Remains Ruthless Toward Bears After Comeback Win
Even with all the struggles the Green Bay Packers have experienced this season, Aaron Rodgers still found a way to burn the Chicago Bears on and off the field. The Packers were down 19-10 heading into the fourth quarter at Soldier Field as Justin Fields and the Bears had played a good football game up until that point. But, as Rodgers has done to Chicago for years now, he led them to a comeback victory. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter as A.J. Dillon and Christian Watson each had a rushing touchdown.
NFL Flexes Week 15 Patriots-Raiders Game Out Of Primetime
A few months ago, the Week 15 game between the Patriots and Raiders in Las Vegas was one of the more highly anticipated primetime matchups of the 2022 NFL season. Bill Belichick vs. Josh McDaniels. Master vs. protegee. Now the game isn’t even interesting enough to warrant a spot on...
Deion Sanders Names Son Colorado QB In ‘Prime Time’ Fashion
Deion Sanders is making waves in his first day on the job. The Colorado Buffaloes held a press conference Sunday afternoon to officially introduce Sanders as their new head coach, marking the end of his tenure as the head coach of Jackson State. During the press conference, the Pro Football Hall of Famer named his son Shedeur Sanders the quarterback for the Buffaloes.
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Bill Belichick Ends Speculation Of Patriots Demoting Matt Patricia
For better or for worse, it appears Matt Patricia will remain the Patriots’ offensive play-caller for the remainder of the season. Calls for Patricia’s job reached a fever pitch following New England’s ugly home loss to the Bills last Thursday night. Mac Jones and the Patriots offensive have significantly regressed this season and looked thoroughly overmatched by Buffalo in the 24-10 defeat. After the game, we wrote about why Bill Belichick should cut his (predictable) losses and make a much-needed change at offensive-play caller in an attempt to salvage the season.
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Out for Season with Broken Foot
According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl aspirations took a major hit as starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the remainder of the season due to a broken foot. Garoppolo suffered the injury in the first quarter of Sunday’s 33-17 victory over the Miami...
Commanders' Chase Young Eyeing Week 15 as Season Debut
One way or another, Chase Young’s season will start against the New York Giants. The former second-overall draft pick continues to rehabilitate following an ACL injury but participated in pre-game warm-ups with the Washington Commanders. Still, Young was held out of the NFC East tilt against the New York...
Giants vs. Commanders Flexed Into Week 15 SNF Slot
The Week 15 matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, per the NFL’s Twitter. If it lives up to last weekend’s thrilling overtime tie, we should be in for something good here. It will replace the matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, which will now move to 4:25 p.m. ET. This game could decide the postseason fate of both teams. Sunday’s tie between the NFC East foes only complicated things further as they each make their playoff push in the final weeks.
Packers’ Jaire Alexander Claims N’Keal Harry Was ‘Lucky’ On Wild Catch
N’Keal Harry wowed Bears and New England Patriots fans Sunday with a highlight catch over Jaire Alexander. The grab ended up being the only reception for the fourth-year wide receiver as Chicago went on to lose the game to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. Aaron Rodgers continued to own the Bears, and Alexander threw in his own dig at Chicago, as well.
Jerry Jones Responds To LeBron James’ Take On Resurfaced Photo
Jerry Jones found himself at the center of attention for all the wrong reasons when a resurfaced image came to light 65 years later. The photograph, which featured a then 14-year-old Jones alongside a crowd of others who infamously protested the desegregation of Little Rock High School in 1957, caught the attention of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James. James followed up with a callout toward reporters for not questioning the 37-year-old as they did when Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving garnered media scrutiny for his controversial social media posts.
NFL Total Bettors Spurned By Giants-Commanders Week 13 Tie
Those who bet the Over in the Giants-Commanders game needed just one more point to cash. Daniel Jones and Taylor Heinicke had different plans. Week 13’s New York-Washington game might be one to look back on depending on how the NFC playoff picture shakes out. The Giants have been riding high in head coach Brian Daboll’s first year, and the Commanders have seen an in-season resurgence since Heinicke replaced Carson Wentz as starting quarterback.
Browns QB Deshaun Watson Refuses To Address Whether He Feels Remorse
Deshaun Watson played in his first NFL regular-season game in 700 days Sunday after serving an 11-game suspension. The 27-year-old has been accused by 25 women of sexual misconduct during massage-therapy sessions. Watson settled 23 of the 26 lawsuits filed against him (one case was withdrawn for privacy reasons). The Cleveland Browns quarterback has said his defense lawyers have advised him not to talk about any of the legal proceedings, including the two open lawsuits, thus many of his news conferences were focused on football.
AFC Playoff Picture: Patriots Get Week 13 Help After Loss To Bills
The New England Patriots might not have looked like a playoff contender in their underwhelming Week 13 defeat to the Buffalo Bills, but that doesn’t mean the path isn’t still there for Bill Belichick’s team. The Patriots received some help from around the league Sunday. New England...
How Does Giants-Commanders Tie Impact NFC Playoff Picture?
The winner of Sunday’s divisional clash between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders was set to gain valuable ground in the NFC playoff race. Football Outsiders’ Aaron Schatz tweeted earlier this week that New York’s playoff odds would jump from 50% to 73% if the Giants claimed a Week 13 victory. On the other hand, the Commanders would have their postseason aspirations jump from 62% to 83% if Washington could earn a win. If the Giants lost their chances would fall from 50% to 29% while the Commanders would drop from 62% to 39% with a defeat.
Chargers' Mike Williams Inactive vs. Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers’ injury woes continue as wide receiver Mike Williams has been ruled out of Sunday’s AFC West contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Williams has played only once since Week 7 and is resolving an ankle injury. Williams’ participation was in doubt throughout the week....
What Sean McDermott Told Bills After Win Over Patriots
The Bills earned their first division win of the 2022 NFL season Thursday night, and it came in convincing fashion. Buffalo, playing its third road game in 12 days, clobbered New England to the tune of a 24-10 victory at Gillette Stadium. The Bills effectively were in complete control of the primetime game from start to finish and the impressive victory lifted Josh Allen and company to the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the time being.
Chiefs Bettors Down Hard After Joe Burrow Leads Bengals To Win
The Chiefs and the Bengals continued their rivalry Sunday, though it’s been awfully one-sided thus far. Cincinnati moved to 3-0 against Kansas City over the past two seasons, which means Joe Burrow has never lost to Patrick Mahomes in their NFL careers. The third-year quarterback was decisive against the...
