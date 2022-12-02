The Week 15 matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET, per the NFL’s Twitter. If it lives up to last weekend’s thrilling overtime tie, we should be in for something good here. It will replace the matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders, which will now move to 4:25 p.m. ET. This game could decide the postseason fate of both teams. Sunday’s tie between the NFC East foes only complicated things further as they each make their playoff push in the final weeks.

