WBOY
QB Will Crowder enters transfer portal
Crowder becomes second Mountaineer to announce transfer decision Monday. Redshirt freshman quarterback Will “Goose” Crowder has entered the transfer portal, according to his announcement on Instagram. “I am extremely grateful for coach Brown and the entire staff at West Virginia University for giving me the opportunity to play...
WBOY
GBN Podcast: Wren Baker arrives in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus. Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.
WBOY
WVU men’s hoops vs. Navy: Tip time, how to watch and more
Just three days before the famous Army-Navy football game, the Midshipmen men’s basketball team will visit Morgantown, West Virginia for the first time in fifty years on Wednesday. Plenty has changed since future WVU Sports Hall of Famer Wil Robinson dropped 37 points against Navy in just the second...
WBOY
Ford-Wheaton accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will play in a college football showcase this winter. The legacy Mountaineer, who led the roster in receptions during the 2022 season with 62, has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, America’s longest-running college football all-star game.
WBOY
Quick Hits: Wren Baker lays out vision for WVU sports
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker was officially introduced as West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Monday at the Milan Puskar Center. WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi introduced the new head of Mountaineer sports alongside university president E. Gordon Gee in a packed room of WVU coaches, donors, families, staff and reporters. In fact, this event was Baker’s first trip to Morgantown as he prepares to begin his tenure on Dec. 19.
WBOY
Smith’s career game lifts WVU over Delaware State
Powered by a 24-point game by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team secured its sixth win of the season by defeating Delaware State, 63-47, on Saturday afternoon, inside the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. Smith’s 24 points against the Hornets tied her career high....
