House GOP announces Joe Biden investigation over if he’s compromised by foreign influence via family businesses

Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they are beginning an investigation of President Joe Biden and what knowledge or involvement he has had in his family’s foreign business dealings over the years. The investigation will follow Republican claims that Biden “lied” about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings and whether he’s compromised by foreign actors including China.
HuffPost

Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason

Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
The Independent

Paul Pelosi covers injuries at Kennedy Center Honors in first appearance since hammer attack

Paul Pelosi made an appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday — his first since the hammer attack — wearing gloves and a hat, possibly to cover the injuries that kept him in hospital for six days.The 82-year-old husband of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right hand after the assault.On Sunday, Mr Pelosi was joined by his wife in a box seat to view the annual televised ceremony during which artists including George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Irish Rockers U2 were honoured.The event...
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president

Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-⁠19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
News Breaking LIVE

Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
News Breaking LIVE

Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi

Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
News Breaking LIVE

CNN Makes Major Personnel Announcement

CNN has named their newest Chief White House Correspondent, announcing Monday that Phil Mattingly would take the position, according to Deadline. The need for a new Chief White House Correspondent arose due to the former Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins being named as an anchor on the new "CNN This Morning" morning show with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow.
Popculture

Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News

Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Washington Examiner

Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’

Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.

