Read full article on original website
Related
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
americanmilitarynews.com
House GOP announces Joe Biden investigation over if he’s compromised by foreign influence via family businesses
Republican lawmakers in the House of Representatives announced on Thursday that they are beginning an investigation of President Joe Biden and what knowledge or involvement he has had in his family’s foreign business dealings over the years. The investigation will follow Republican claims that Biden “lied” about his knowledge of his family’s business dealings and whether he’s compromised by foreign actors including China.
HuffPost
Fox News' Latest Attack On Joe Biden Backfires For The Most Awkward Reason
Fox News’ Raymond Arroyo accused the White House of jumping the gun on Christmas because it received its Christmas tree on the same day that President Joe Biden pardoned two turkeys for Thanksgiving. The trouble was, the conservative network earlier in the day lit its own “All-American Christmas Tree”...
Paul Pelosi covers injuries at Kennedy Center Honors in first appearance since hammer attack
Paul Pelosi made an appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday — his first since the hammer attack — wearing gloves and a hat, possibly to cover the injuries that kept him in hospital for six days.The 82-year-old husband of US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi had to undergo surgery to repair a skull fracture and injuries to his right hand after the assault.On Sunday, Mr Pelosi was joined by his wife in a box seat to view the annual televised ceremony during which artists including George Clooney, Gladys Knight, and Irish Rockers U2 were honoured.The event...
Joe Biden's Latest Photo Prompts Intense Speculation About His Legs
Biden shared an image of himself in the Oval Office that featured a wild optical illusion.
Michelle Obama reveals whether she'd run for US president
Michelle Obama has addressed a question she has repeatedly been asked over the years - whether or not she will run for president.The former first lady has already had experience in the White House, during her husband Barack Obama’s presidency from 2009 to 2017.Speaking to Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast, Ms Obama admitted that she “detests” being asked whether she would ever consider running for the top position herself, and gave a straightforward answer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Fallon Applauds GOP Taking Control of the House: ‘Nice to See’ Them Doing It ‘Without Zip-Ties and a Viking Helmet’ (Video)
Jimmy Fallon is pretty proud of Republicans for taking back control of the House of Representatives this week, especially since they did it without resorting to violence and weaponry, like the first time they tried to seize the House back in January of last year. During Thursday night’s monologue, the...
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham Makes Surprise Admission About Midterms
The Donald Trump loyalist also offered "unsolicited advice" to President Joe Biden.
Advocate
This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene
If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
West Virginia Governor says he would not let President Biden continue to be President if Biden was his dad
(WTRF) West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said during his Monday briefing that if President Biden was his dad he would not let President Biden continue to be President of the United States. ‘I would not let him continue on as President. I wouldn’t let him do it. Because absolutely he’s...
George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'
Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.
'You're A Disgrace!' Three Hecklers THROWN OUT Of Joe Biden's Last Midterm Rally After Sparring Back & Forth With The President
Three hecklers were kicked out of Joe Biden’s rally this week after shouting at the president as he made one last push for the Democrats ahead of the midterm elections, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic confrontations took place on Monday as President Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill...
The Jewish Press
Biden’s Press Secretary Kindergarten Teacher of the Year: ‘I’m Not Calling on People who Yell’
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday was in the middle of a press briefing on COVID-19 with Chief Medial Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, when Diana Glebova, White House Correspondent for the Daily Caller, a right-wing publication founded by Tucker Carlson, interrupted the proceedings. Glebova called out at Dr. Fauci to respond to the fact that she had asked him several times what he had done to investigate the origins of the virus.
Top House Democrat Considering Leaving To Become Senator
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has decided not to run for a House Democratic leadership post, instead looking to “focus” on potentially running for Senate, according to Politico. Schiff has reportedly been thinking about his political future in recent months, “meeting with Democratic colleagues to gauge support for a potential House leadership bid,” according to Politico.
Another Top Democrat Steps Down Moments After Pelosi
Moments after current United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that she would be quitting House Democratic leadership, another top Democrat did the same. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) made the announcement on Thursday that he too will be stepping down from House Democratic Leadership. Like Pelosi, Hoyer, 83, also intends to remain in Congress.
CNN Makes Major Personnel Announcement
CNN has named their newest Chief White House Correspondent, announcing Monday that Phil Mattingly would take the position, according to Deadline. The need for a new Chief White House Correspondent arose due to the former Chief White House Correspondent Kaitlan Collins being named as an anchor on the new "CNN This Morning" morning show with Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow.
Popculture
Former Democratic Congresswoman Joins Fox News
Tulsi Gabbard is joining FOX News as a paid tributor. The former congresswoman recently announced that she has left the Democratic party. Since her transition, she has emerged as a leading critic of liberals, campaigning with several Trump-backed Republicans during the recent midterm elections cycle. Deadline reports that the LA Times was the first to confirm the hire. Gabbard filled in for Tucker Carlson on his primetime show on Monday evenings. She's also contributed to other Fox News programming. In June, she appeared on a panel on FOX's afternoon table talk program The Five and occupied its seat that is typically reserved for Democrats and liberals. Before switching parties, she ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in the 2020 cycle, forgoing a run for reelection for a Hawaii congressional seat. She's hasn't been shy of her criticism of the part, alleging it's "an elitist cabal of warmongers."
Naomi Biden Graces the Cover of ‘Vogue’ in Ralph Lauren Wedding Dress Alongside First Lady Jill Biden
Here comes the bride! Naomi Biden showed off her breathtaking Ralph Lauren wedding gown on the winter 2022 cover of Vogue. The 28-year-old attorney, who wed the University of Pennsylvania Law graduate Peter Neal on Saturday, November 19, posed alongside her grandmother, First Lady Jill Biden, in the dainty high-neck number that featured lace accents […]
Washington Examiner
Theft case against Biden nonbinary aide Sam Brinton is admittedly ‘weirder’
Sam Brinton had a lot to be proud and thankful for when his selection as President Joe Biden’s deputy assistant energy secretary for spent fuel and waste disposition cleared hurdles. “I’ve prepared for this moment in a technical sense for a decade,” Brinton said on social media.
Comments / 1