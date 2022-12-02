ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

WAFB

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte surprised many Tiger fans on Monday, Dec. 5, with news that he plans to return for his senior season. Boutte made the announcement via social media. Boutte has 48 catches for 538 yards and two touchdowns, including one in the...
WAFB

LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll; off to 9-0 start

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-0) remain at No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday, December 5. The Tigers are off to a 9-0 start for the first time since the 2009-2010 season. LSU has four non-conference games remaining before beginning conference...
WAFB

LSU bowl game selection officially announced

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers were selected to compete in the Citrus Bowl during an announcement on Sunday, Dec. 4. The team will take on Purdue on Monday, January 2, in Orlando, Florida. The bowl game announcement came after the Tigers lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in...
WAPT

JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson State and Southern University faced a rematch Saturday at the SWAC Championship after JSU defeated Southern at the Boombox Classic. "We are undefeated and we are going to beat Southern's tail," said JSU fan Vincent Jones. Fans have been very loyal at Veterans Memorial Stadium...
WAFB

No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game

ATLANTA (WAFB) - No. 14 LSU (9-4, 6-2 SEC) was outmatched in the SEC Championship game against No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 SEC) on Saturday, Dec. 3. Quarterback Stetson Bennett accounted for four touchdown passes to lead the Bulldogs to a 50-30 win over the Tigers. The Tigers put together...
M Henderson

Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes

Daily lunch specials at restaurants around Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge lies halfway between two food meccas of the world: Cajun Acadiana and Creole New Orleans. That puts it at a crossroads for excellent cuisine. Combined with a wide array of International and American possibilities, it's a wonderful place to dine out.
WAFB

NBA Foundation awards grant to Baton Rouge non-profit to benefit minority students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NBA Foundation awarded the Baton Rouge Youth Coalition (BRYC), a college preparatory nonprofit, a grant for its cornerstone program addressing local and nationwide disparities impacting underserved teenagers in the college application, financial aid, and transition processes. “BRYC is committed to the lifelong work of...
WAFB

SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - After being rescheduled due to the threat of bad weather, the Southern University Ag Center will host its 80th Annual Livestock and Poultry Clinic for youth on Wednesday, Dec. 7. It will start at 10 a.m. and will go on until 1 p.m. at the Muse...
WAFB

BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said six people were involved in a chase that began around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the six people were in an unauthorized vehicle on South 17th Street and refused to stop for officers. Police said...
WAFB

Only a few peeks of sunshine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dreary weather pattern will remain in place for most of this week. If you see the sunshine, be sure to enjoy it, because there won’t be much of it in the coming days. A warm, moist weather pattern is in place with zonal flow aloft and southerly flow at the surface. This is pumping in moisture off the Gulf of Mexico keeping clouds overhead and warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast.
brproud.com

Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A number of traffic incidents are unfolding across the capital area on the evening of Thursday, December 1. Each incident is listed below, with the most recent at the top of the list. 5:35 p.m.- Crash on Tiger Bend Road near Jones Creek Road...
WAFB

UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE (2:50) The West Virginia State Police (WVSP) released a statement following Friday’s events. Early Fri. Dec. 2, Law Enforcement from Louisiana contacted WVSP to inform them that a man who was wanted for murder and kidnapping might be in West Virginia. An amber...
WAFB

Areas of AM fog for much of the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We have a very warm and moist air pattern in place across the local area. This will translate to above-normal temperatures of 15-20 degrees for both morning lows and afternoon highs for the work/school week. This will also cause areas of fog just about every morning.
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
WAFB

BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A U-Haul moving van ran into a grocery store during a possible burglary on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Eyewitnesses say this happened at Johnson’s Grocery on Van Gogh Avenue in Baton Rouge. Officials said no one was...
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

