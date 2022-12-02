Related
LSU WR Kayshon Boutte says he’s returning for senior season
LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll; off to 9-0 start
LSU falls several spots in final AP Top 25 poll of regular season
Former LSU star Howard Carter reflects on watching son play in the World Cup
LSU bowl game selection officially announced
JSU fans show out for SWAC Championship, excitement builds for Celebration Bowl
No. 1 Georgia dominates No. 14 LSU in conference title game
Truck lands in pond on Foster Road; EBRSO Dive Team helps with removal
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Chimes
NBA Foundation awards grant to Baton Rouge non-profit to benefit minority students
SU Ag Center Livestock Show Clinic set for Dec. 7
BRPD: 3 juveniles arrested following chase, 3 others still on the run
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in West Virginia
Only a few peeks of sunshine this week
Traffic incidents in Baton Rouge
Denham Springs woman rescues puppies from culvert after spending hours on the road
UPDATE: Louisiana murder suspect killed on I-77
Areas of AM fog for much of the work week
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BRPD: Moving truck crashes into store during possible burglary
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0