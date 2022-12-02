Just like humans have several ways of expressing their love, dogs also have their own love languages and licking can be one of them. I do want to point out that most dogs will lick their owners, either for attention or to show their appreciation, but there are dog breeds that are overly affectionate and they can spend most of their day trying to give sloppy kisses to their owners, other dogs or pets and anything around them really.

