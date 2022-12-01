Read full article on original website
New $810M Envision EV battery cell plant planned for South Carolina
(The Center Square) — South Carolina announced on Tuesday that Japanese company Envision AESC would be creating an $810 million electric vehicle battery factory to partner with a previously announced $1.7 billion BMW electric vehicle plant. South Carolina awarded a $125 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County for costs related to the project, the state awarded up to $70 million in economic development bonds for off-site infrastructure and a training center. ...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
U.S. banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.
U.S. special counsel subpoenas election officials in three states in Trump probe - Washington Post
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The special counsel overseeing the U.S. Justice Department's investigations related to Donald Trump has subpoenaed local election officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for records of their communications with the former president, his aides, campaign staff and supporters, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.
Meta oversight board finds inequities in Facebook cross-check program
An oversight board assigned to review Facebook's cross-check program have found that it offers unequal protection to users, prioritizing public relations and business concerns over free speech and human rights.
Pandemic treaty plans thrashed out at WHO
Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned Covid-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. "A treaty could break with the greed and inequality that has plagued the global response to Covid-19, HIV/AIDS and other pandemics.
House January 6 panel to issue criminal referrals to DoJ ahead of final report
Targets and details of referrals in investigation of Capitol attack were not immediately clear but could follow two tracks
