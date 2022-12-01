ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The Center Square

New $810M Envision EV battery cell plant planned for South Carolina

(The Center Square) — South Carolina announced on Tuesday that Japanese company Envision AESC would be creating an $810 million electric vehicle battery factory to partner with a previously announced $1.7 billion BMW electric vehicle plant. South Carolina awarded a $125 million Closing Fund grant to Florence County for costs related to the project, the state awarded up to $70 million in economic development bonds for off-site infrastructure and a training center. ...
A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
Reuters

U.S. banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.
AFP

Pandemic treaty plans thrashed out at WHO

Negotiators are meeting in Geneva this week to thrash out a pandemic treaty aimed at ensuring the flaws that turned Covid-19 into a global crisis could never happen again. "A treaty could break with the greed and inequality that has plagued the global response to Covid-19, HIV/AIDS and other pandemics.
