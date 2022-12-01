NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.

