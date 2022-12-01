Read full article on original website
Suns Humbled in Blowout to Mavericks
The Phoenix Suns lost in humbling fashion to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
MIL at ORL (MIL -9.5) O/U: 225.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,400 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel. Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in back-to-back years, and it’s easy to understand why. The...
Giannis' 10-second (and more) FT routine draws more scrutiny
Giannis Antetokounmpo is having issues at the foul line again
Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play in Week 13
Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This has been the expectation after Chase came...
