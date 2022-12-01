ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fantasypros.com

NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (12/5) PREMIUM

MIL at ORL (MIL -9.5) O/U: 225.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>. Joel Embiid (PF/C – PHI): $11,400 DraftKings, $11,600 FanDuel. Embiid has been the MVP runner-up in back-to-back years, and it’s easy to understand why. The...
fantasypros.com

Ja'Marr Chase (hip) expected to play in Week 13

Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase, who has missed the past four games with a hairline hip fracture and is listed as questionable for Sunday, is expected to play vs. the Chiefs, according to Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This has been the expectation after Chase came...

