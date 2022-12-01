ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFDM-TV

PN-G wins and moves on while Silsbee and Newton lose in the state football playoffs

SOUTHEAST TEXAS — PN-G defeated Fort Bend Marshall 29-21 in the state football playoffs Friday night in front of a large crowd supporting the Indians at Galena Park stadium. Newton lost its playoff game Friday night against the Harmony Eagles. Silsbee lost a triple overtime thriller to Cuero, 58-56,...
mocomotive.com

BMW DISINTEGRATES AFTER HITTING TREE-3 INJURED

At 10:15 pm Saturday South Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported crash with entrapment on Rayford Road at near Balsam Fir in the Benders Landing area. Units arrived to find a 2015 BMW in the median against a tree with ex…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/bmw-disintegrates-after-hitting-tree-3-injured/
bluebonnetnews.com

Ice skating, slides and more await at A Holiday to Remember in New Caney

Ice skating, ice slides, a holiday market featuring local vendors, train rides, a visit with Santa, and more activities for the whole family await at the East Montgomery County Improvement District’s A Holiday to Remember Dec. 16-25, 2022. A Holiday to Remember kicks off in the same location as...
KLTV

East Texas Ag News: Dealing with invasive Asian lady beetles

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - We see them in the news from time to time: some kind of pest that few have ever seen, and they are causing problems. You may have recently heard of Japanese climbing fern, zebra mussels, and raspberry crazy ants. If they are problematic, we call these non-native pests “invasive.”
bluebonnetnews.com

Alleged roadside assault, robbery of rival outlaw motorcycle gang members lands seven men in Liberty County jail

An open records request made by Bluebonnet News in late October is finally shedding some light on the Oct. 24, 2022, arrests of seven men related to an alleged assault and robbery of two outlaw motorcycle gang members in Liberty County on March 5, 2022. The seven men are accused of taking part in the roadside assault and robbery of the two members of a rival outlaw biker gang along US 90 in Raywood in southeast Liberty County.
mocomotive.com

Johnson Development to build third master-planned community in Montgomery County

Houston-based Johnson Development Corp. has teamed up with California-based IHP Capital Partners for a yet-to-be-named community outside Magnolia. Original Article: https://www.bizjournals.com/houston/news/2022/11/30/johnson-development-montgomery-county-community.html?ana=RSS&s=article_search.
KBTX.com

Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Huntsville High School was evacuated before noon on Thursday after smoke started to fill the building. Both the Huntsville Police Department and Crabb Prairie Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene to inspect the building and determined it was not safe, according to a Facebook post from Huntsville ISD. The campus is closed for the remainder of the day and students were dismissed early.
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton truck driver charged in Monday night’s auto-pedestrian accident in Cleveland

A 32-year-old Dayton man has been charged with Intoxication Assault With a Motor Vehicle, a third-degree felony, in relation to an auto-pedestrian accident on Monday, Nov. 28, that critically injured two Cleveland High School students. According to a statement from Cleveland Police Chief Darrel Broussard, the man charged with the...
KLST/KSAN

Protecting packages from porch pirates this holiday season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Just one insurance company, State Farm, says they received 22,250 theft claims in 2021 alone. It’s why they’re putting out helpful tips this holiday season to protect home deliveries from so-called “porch pirates.” Those thieves snatch vulnerable packages from doorsteps day or night, and with the popularity of online shopping, they have […]
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville names new police chief

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 12/02/22

IN SHELTER – A375252. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 12/02/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-12-02-22/
mocomotive.com

HOME DEPOT THIEVES BUSTED

Thieves are quickly learning that Montgomery County law enforcement is not tolerating Home Depot thefts. Just this month at least ten arrests have been made at Home Depot stores in Montgomery County. PORTER HOME DEPOT ARRESTS. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/home-depot-thieves-busted/
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Notice of Public Comment Period

The Public Comment Period for Montgomery County’s proposed projects for the CDBG-MIT HGAC allocated funding will open Monday for public review and comment. This comment period will run from December 5, 2022, to December 19, 2022. The docu…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-notice-of-public-comment-period/

