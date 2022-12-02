Read full article on original website
Britain's health regulator backs COVID vaccine for infants from six months
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's health regulator on Tuesday authorised a COVID-19 vaccine for infants as young as six months, opening the door for vaccinating the country's youngest children once the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) agrees.
Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.
