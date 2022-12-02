ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Pfizer, BioNTech countersue Moderna over COVID-19 vaccine patents

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner, BioNTech SE (22UAy.DE), fired back at Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Monday in a patent lawsuit over their rival COVID-19 vaccines, seeking dismissal of the lawsuit in Boston federal court and an order that Moderna's patents are invalid and not infringed.

