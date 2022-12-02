ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

packinsider.com

Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up 4 Spots to #8 in Week 5 AP Poll

After beating #10 Iowa last week on the road, the NC State Women’s Basketball team is back in the Top-10, moving up 4 spots to #8 in the Week 5 AP Poll. Ironically, they are tied for 8th place with UNC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes...
packinsider.com

NC State Ranked 25th in Week 15 AP Poll

NC State is back in the AP Top 25 after Conference Championship weekend, landing at #15. The highest the Wolfpack have ever been ranked in the AP Poll is 3rd, back on November 6th, 1967, when they were 8-0. The Wolfpack have finished the season ranked in the AP Poll...
packinsider.com

NC State to Play Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

#25 NC State (8-4) will face former ACC foe Maryland (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. Kickoff will be at Noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will mark the 71st time the Wolfpack and the Terrapins have faced one another, with the series split evenly 33-33-4 heading into the bowl game.
packinsider.com

NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
247Sports

UNC QB Drake Maye Responds to Transfer Question

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --- With the transfer portal opening on Monday and NIL deals reaching well into the millions of dollars, there is certainly the concern of star players being recruited off rosters to play for different teams next season. One player whose name has circulated as a highly desirable candidate...
packinsider.com

Happy Birthday Coach Doeren!

Dave Doeren, Head Football Coach for the NC State Football team, turned 51 years old today. Even though this is Doeren’s 10th season in Raleigh, he is still young in the coaching profession. It’s a rarity in College Football for a coach to stay at the same place 10...
packinsider.com

Kevin Keatts Postgame Press Conference After Pitt: BULLETED

NC State Head Coach Kevin Keatts met with the media in his postgame press conference after the Wolfpack lost their ACC opener to Pitt at home 60-68. You can watch it here, or check out a BULLETED breakdown below. We didn’t play well or sharp offensively. You can look...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
wtae.com

3 gunned down in midafternoon outside a McKeesport home

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — McKeesport police confirm three people were gunned down in the street outside of a home on Pirl Street Tuesday afternoon. Investigators were at the scene for hours, gathering evidence. Watch the breaking news report from McKeesport in the video above. McKeesport Police Chief Adam Alfer confirmed...
Travel Maven

This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
wtae.com

50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
PennLive.com

Pa. teen dies after being shot

A western Pennsylvania high school student died after being shot, according to a story from WPXI. Westmoreland County 911 told the news outlet that police and EMS units were called to the 600 block of South 14th Street in Monessen for a report of a shooting at 8:14 p.m. Tuesday.
explorejeffersonpa.com

Area Man Accused of Selling OxyContin to Confidential Informant Due in Court Tomorrow

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – An area man facing felony drug charges for allegedly selling OxyContin to a confidential informant is due in court on Wednesday afternoon. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing is set for 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, November 30, for 24-year-old Noah Douglas, of Indiana, Pa., in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana on the following charges:

