The Weather Channel
Neuralink Device, Which Could Connect Computers to Our Brain is Six Months Away From Human Trials: Elon Musk
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk is ready to put coin-sized implants in your brain within the next six months
CNBC
Elon Musk shows off updates to his brain chips and says he’s going to install one in himself when they are ready
Freethink
Watch a Neuralink robot insert electrodes into a dummy brain
Musk says brain chip to begin human trials soon – and plans to get one himself
marktechpost.com
Latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Research Proposes A Method To Transform Faces Through Time
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Deep Learning (DL) techniques are recently becoming the foundation of applications such as text-to-image generation, super-resolution, and in-image painting. Indeed, it is possible to give them as input the high-detailed description of an image and receive a realistic picture corresponding to the given text as output....
Scientists Found a Way to Boost Human Hearing in Noisy Situations
If you struggle to keep up with fast-paced chatter or conversation in noisy rooms, it might be down to problems with the brain processing rapid changes in sound. A new study presents a training technique that could help manage the issue, and boost listening ability. Known as rate discrimination training,...
MIT invents self-replicating AI robots
Engineers say they have invented a robot capable of building “almost anything”, including new versions of itself.The self-replicating robot was developed by a team from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who claim the robot could practically and economically assemble anything from a vehicle to a building.“It could build a structure, or it could build another robot of the same size, or it could build a bigger robot,” said Amira Abdel-Rahman, a doctoral student at MIT’s Centre for Bits and Atoms.Using artificial intelligence, the robot is able to figure out complex tasks and organise swarms of bots needed to build a...
Poop Bacteria Covers Self-Service Checkouts: Research
Many Americans have expressed concerns about self-checkouts. Well, there is likely another issue with these machines. The researchers are from the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine in the UK. The NHS public health officials back the findings. “We live in a bacterial world — bacteria and microbes are everywhere, and we come into contact with them all day, every day,” Dr. Adam Roberts, who analyzed the swab results from the study, told the Daily Mail.
Chinese scientists have managed to create a strong, flexible ceramic
Chinese researchers have created the first ceramic substance in the world that can flex like metal. This development, if true, could improve artificial joints and engine performance. Before this discovery, it was commonly believed that a ceramic's flexibility and strength were opposites and that either would worsen if the other...
MedicalXpress
Down syndrome research should look at the whole cell, not just the extra chromosome, scientists say
Research on understanding the effect of extra chromosomes for conditions like Down syndrome typically involves examining what genes play a role in the symptoms of these conditions. However, researchers from Germany and the U.S. propose a new way of looking at these conditions, suggesting that when an extra chromosome is present, the impact on the cell depends less on which chromosome is duplicated and more on the presence of extra DNA. This work appears in a review published December 1 in the American Journal of Human Genetics.
2 women are suing Apple alleging that former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the devices to stalk them
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, says the AirTag's $29 price has made it "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers."
MedicalXpress
Scientists closer to understanding why COVID-19 affects people so differently
Researchers from the Institut Pasteur, Inserm, St. James's Hospital Dublin and Trinity are getting closer to understanding what makes some people so vulnerable to COVID-19-induced illness, which in turn may guide the development of new therapeutic strategies. Their findings of a comprehensive study that yields fresh insights are published this...
MedicalXpress
Small glowing protein allows researchers to peer deeper into living tissues
Biomedical and genetic engineers at Duke University and the Albert Einstein College of Medicine have designed a small fluorescent protein that emits and absorbs light that penetrates deep into biological tissue. Tailored to wavelengths in the near-infrared (NIR) spectrum, this protein can help researchers capture deeper, cleaner, more precise biomedical images.
Flexible AI computer chips promise wearable health monitors that protect privacy
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea My colleagues and I have developed a flexible, stretchable electronic device that runs machine-learning algorithms to continuously collect and analyze health data directly on the body. The skinlike sticker, developed in my lab at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, includes a soft, stretchable computing chip that mimics the human brain. To create this type of device, we turned to electrically conductive polymers that have been used to build semiconductors and transistors. These polymers are made to be stretchable, like a rubber band....
ZDNet
Elon Musk says Neuralink brain implant is nearing human trials
Phys.org
Changing the color of quantum light on an integrated chip
Optical photons are ideal carriers of quantum information. But to work together in a quantum computer or network, they need to have the same color—or frequency—and bandwidth. Changing a photon's frequency requires altering its energy, which is particularly challenging on integrated photonic chips. Recently, researchers from the Harvard...
Quantum neuroAI and Its Role in the Quest for Artificial Consciousness
The quest to understand consciousness and develop artificial general intelligence has long been a topic of fascination and study in the fields of computer science and neuroscience. It is also a complex and elusive phenomenon that has puzzled scientists and philosophers for centuries. In this note, we will explore the...
MedicalXpress
Monkeys' brains are wired to read body language—just like ours
In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove a surge in remote work and learning, videoconferencing apps such as Zoom saw their user numbers boom. Plenty of other options were available, but the exponential growth in videoconferencing underlines an essential aspect of human communication: to do it effectively, we need to see each other.
Elon Musk expects Neuralink to begin human trials in six months
