A second nurses strike would bring even higher stakes for Minnesota patients
MINNEAPOLIS — If you're wondering if nurses strikes has potentially deadly consequences for patients, a landmark study, which examined 20 years of evidence from strikes in New York state, provides a sobering answer. "We found that, during the period nurses were on strike, a death rate increase of almost...
MN nurses strike won’t impact proposed Sanford merger
The recently authorized strike will impact several Fairview hospitals that are intending to merge with Sanford Health in 2023.
One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
Minnesota Pharmacy Board sues three cannabis businesses for violating edible cannabinoid laws
MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed a civil lawsuit Monday against three Moorhead-based THC edibles businesses and manufacturers. The board, represented by the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, is seeking the court's permission to destroy $7 million worth of product. The pharmacy board claims the three retailers...
Minnesota mom creates written agreement before giving child first phone, encourages others to do the same
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Nowadays, many kids grow up with technology in their hands and the internet can be easily accessed by people of all ages. Stephanie Flies, a mom from Plymouth, wants to make sure her children understood just how much of a responsibility they have when using any internet-based device.
klfdradio.com
Live Well at Home Grants
New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers
Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
Former Minnesota Attorney General Humphrey put politics before people and exacerbated the state’s educational achievement gap
The AG’s office transformed Minnesota’s open enrollment system into a quick and easy tool for white parents to avoid integrated schools. Minnesota schools have a race problem. They are heavily segregated and have been so for a long time. The recent Cruz-Cuzman v. Minnesota Court of Appeals decision...
Skin lightening cream attributed to vision loss of Somalian born Minnesota mother.
A Minnesota mother is dealing with the loss of her peripheral vision after extensive use of a skin lightening cream. A face and body cream with excessively high levels of mercury.
mprnews.org
Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers
The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
MN homelessness advocates react to NYC directive to hospitalize mentally ill involuntarily
MINNEAPOLIS — New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced city officials can now hospitalize people "who pose a risk of harm to themselves even if they are not an imminent threat to the public." Outreach teams in the Twin Cities said the new NYC rule is a double-edged sword.
Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'
Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
mprnews.org
Flu shot uptake low in Minnesota; COVID levels up in Twin Cities region
The COVID-19 situation this week remains relatively unchanged from what we have seen over the last month. Some of this week’s COVID-19 data, including case rates and general hospital admissions, is relatively positive, insofar as trends remain steady. Other data, including metro wastewater and intensive care unit admissions, gives us pause and may mean those who are more vulnerable should take extra precautions.
Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!
Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.
KEYC
Minnesota extends CNA training initiative
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of success, Minnesota is extending the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative. It’s been nearly a year since Minnesota launched its Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in an attempt to curb the nationwide healthcare worker shortage seen over the past few years. The...
Thousands of Minnesota nurses to strike on Dec. 11
ST PAUL, Minn. — Nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors regions have cast their ballots, weighing in on Wednesday on a second potential strike. Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said that an "overwhelming" majority of union members voted in favor of an unfair labor practices strike.
15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike
MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
