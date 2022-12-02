ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KARE 11

KARE 11

One week left to reach a deal before Minnesota nurses' strike

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — Negotiations continue as a potential nurses' strike looms. Up to 15,000 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) plan to strike if a deal cannot be reached in time. Last week, nurses authorized a second strike at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and...
klfdradio.com

Live Well at Home Grants

New state grants will help older Minnesotans continue living in their own homes by funding services such as caregiver support, help with housekeeping, modifications to prevent falls, and more accessible gardens. Fifty-seven organizations will receive more than $7 million in Live Well At Home grants from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to support aging Minnesotans.
Bring Me The News

Minnesota Board of Pharmacy files lawsuit against 3 THC edible retailers

Officials have filed a lawsuit against three Minnesota businesses selling edible THC products, claiming they violated state law by selling products containing more THC than allowed. The Minnesota Board of Pharmacy filed the civil suit against Northland Vapor Moorhead, Northland Vapor Bemidji, and Wonky Confections, according to the filing made...
mprnews.org

Questions about RSV and kids? This Minnesota pediatrician has answers

The number of Minnesotans sick with RSV is finally starting to fall, but, the respiratory illness remains a significant challenge for families and doctors. While counts have dipped from nearly 200 people two weeks ago to 150 last week, most patients are very young children. “Many of the kids who...
KARE 11

Hospitals respond to Minnesota nurses strike announcement

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota hospitals say they have plans in place to continue patient care as thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities, Duluth and Two Harbors prepare to go on strike for a second time this year. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, members of the Minnesota Nurses Association voted to...
Bring Me The News

Hospital chiefs say nursing strike will come at 'worst possible time'

Children's Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. Minnesota hospital executives stressed the importance of staffing in response to the nurses strike announced earlier Thursday, noting a current "unprecedented surge" in respiratory illnesses. The Minnesota Nurses Association authorized a strike to begin on...
mprnews.org

Flu shot uptake low in Minnesota; COVID levels up in Twin Cities region

The COVID-19 situation this week remains relatively unchanged from what we have seen over the last month. Some of this week’s COVID-19 data, including case rates and general hospital admissions, is relatively positive, insofar as trends remain steady. Other data, including metro wastewater and intensive care unit admissions, gives us pause and may mean those who are more vulnerable should take extra precautions.
KARE 11

Minnesotans challenged to name snowplows once again

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The holiday season is rife with time-honored traditions, like spending time with family, cooking recipes passed down for generations, and in Minnesota, naming snowplows. That's right, the Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back once again. For the third year, Minnesotans are...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Get An Abundance Of Food Today In St. Joseph For Under $40!

Fare For All is back! They are going to be in St. Joseph today, and if you have a chance to get over there, grab your credit card, cash or checkbook and stop by today between 3:30 - 5:30 pm, to get a whole lot of food for your holidays for a savings of 40% or more on great holiday food options, that are available for anyone and everyone in central Minnesota.
William Davis

MN Medical Cannabis Program Update: New Qualifying Conditions Added to the List

Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuickmedcards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. Irritable bowel syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder will now be included on the list of eligible health conditions for enrollment in the state's Medical Marijuana Program, the Minnesota Department of Health said on Wednesday. According to state officials, the new qualifying requirements will start to take effect on August 1st, 2023, in accordance with state legislation.
KEYC

Minnesota extends CNA training initiative

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After a year of success, Minnesota is extending the Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative. It’s been nearly a year since Minnesota launched its Next Generation Nursing Assistant Initiative in an attempt to curb the nationwide healthcare worker shortage seen over the past few years. The...
KARE 11

Thousands of Minnesota nurses to strike on Dec. 11

ST PAUL, Minn. — Nurses in the Twin Cities, Twin Ports and Two Harbors regions have cast their ballots, weighing in on Wednesday on a second potential strike. Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) said that an "overwhelming" majority of union members voted in favor of an unfair labor practices strike.
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses vote on potential second strike

MINNEAPOLIS — On Wednesday thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and in the Duluth-Superior areas will gather to vote on a second potential strike. In September, these nurses staged a historic strike. Around 15,000 nurses marched for three days under the slogan "Patients Before Profits." "It's basically a...
