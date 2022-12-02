CHELSEA – The Prince and Princess of Wales stopped to greet fans who gathered outside a Chelsea non-profit organization on Thursday.Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales stopped at Roca, an organization that aims to prevent violence, as part of their visit to Boston.Roca is a non-profit focused on social justice and mental health. The organization pairs young people up with social services aimed at preventing violence and leading to better outcomes. Crowds gathered outside the building, hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple."Well we haven't been able to see much. We saw the tops of their heads. But we both work at a museum, and we figured we would come see it because it's history in the making," said one woman, who traveled from New Hampshire.After spending time inside the Roca facility, William and Catherine walked along the barricade shaking hands with the crowd and taking pictures. It was the first time during their trip the couple has interacted with a group of onlookers.Earlier in the day, William and Catherine stopped for a photograph with a young boy who presented them flowers while dressed as a member of The King's Guard.

4 DAYS AGO