Security for Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston visit "an expensive endeavor"
By Jordyn Jagolinzer, WBZ-TVBOSTON - The stage is set at Boston City Hall for Prince William and Princess Kate's arrival Wednesday. Boston City Hall is one of several stops on the agenda for their three-day trip. The Prince and Princess of Wales are expected to speak at 4:45 p.m. at the Speaker's Corner of City Hall Plaza Wednesday. The Boston Commissioner of Property Management said Tuesday that they're expecting thousands rain or shine. "The public when they do come will have an opportunity to see them and get close and it will be intimate," said Commissioner Eamon Shelton. The festivities will start at 4...
Prince William, Kate Middleton Booed at Celtics Game on Day of Race Storm
The royals' U.S. tour began with boos, a speech referencing "colonialism" and a racism scandal at Buckingham Palace.
Prince and Princess of Wales take a commercial flight to Boston
BOSTON - On a commercial flight from London Heathrow into Boston, passengers got a glimpse of the Prince and Princess of Wales in first class Wednesday."Surprising ... you assume they'd have a private jet," said passenger Jo Atkins.However, Prince William and Princess Catherine took a commercial flight to the Earthshot Prize Awards. The flight crew described the couple as "utterly delightful.""Well look, they're coming for Earthshot. It's an environmental thing, right, so being on a commercial flight makes sense," passenger Luke Howard said.While the royal couple and their entourage took up most of first class, word quickly spread in the...
Royal US trip overshadowed but Prince William still manages to get his message out
The Prince and Princess of Wales bring their US trip to a close with the Earthshot Prize award ceremony.
Kate thanks fan who spent a thousand dollars to meet her for seconds in Boston
The Princess of Wales has gone on a walkabout in Boston and thanked a woman who spent a thousand dollars travelling to meet the royal for a few seconds.Kate visited Harvard University to chat to experts in the early years development of children and came armed with a notebook full of handwritten notes.She spent half an hour with staff from The Centre on the Developing Child – which Kensington Palace described as a “friend” of the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, established by the princess.During the meeting, Kate said: “There is so much amazing work going on and we...
Boston Globe
A look at Kate’s royal style in Boston — and the message it sends
A little over a day after the royals touched down in Boston, the Princess of Wales had already stunned with five different looks. As she and Prince William stepped off the plane at Logan Airport on Wednesday, Kate wore a navy Alexander McQueen pantsuit with a croc-embellished leather belt and a navy turtleneck. A few hours later, she stepped onto City Hall Plaza clad in a long, evergreen coat — Alexander McQueen again. Underneath, she wore a custom Burberry green tartan dress. And a bit later, courtside at the Celtics game? The princess wowed in vintage tweed Chanel.
Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture
As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
8 photos of Prince William and Princess Kate having a blast at Celtics-Heat
The Boston Celtics’ matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday had some serious royalty in the front row. No, I mean actual royalty, not just movie, TV or music celebrities. Prince William and Princess Kate were in attendance to see Jayson Tatum go off with a huge game for...
Prince William and Kate U.S. Visit Updates: Prince, Princess Light City Hall Green
The royals are in Boston for a three-day visit ahead of the Earthshot prize ceremony on Friday.
Royal Courtier Who Quit Over Palace Race Storm Defended by Society Author
Lady Susan Hussey, lady-in-waiting to Queen Elizabeth II for over 50 years, left the royal household on Wednesday over alleged racist comments.
Prince William meets JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg: Photos
Prince William was greeted by members of John F. Kennedy ’s family as he arrived at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Friday. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, daughter of the late president, and two of her kids, Jack Schlossberg and Tatiana Schlossberg, met with the heir...
Prince William and Princess Catherine reach out to crowd in Chelsea
CHELSEA – The Prince and Princess of Wales stopped to greet fans who gathered outside a Chelsea non-profit organization on Thursday.Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales stopped at Roca, an organization that aims to prevent violence, as part of their visit to Boston.Roca is a non-profit focused on social justice and mental health. The organization pairs young people up with social services aimed at preventing violence and leading to better outcomes. Crowds gathered outside the building, hoping to get a glimpse of the royal couple."Well we haven't been able to see much. We saw the tops of their heads. But we both work at a museum, and we figured we would come see it because it's history in the making," said one woman, who traveled from New Hampshire.After spending time inside the Roca facility, William and Catherine walked along the barricade shaking hands with the crowd and taking pictures. It was the first time during their trip the couple has interacted with a group of onlookers.Earlier in the day, William and Catherine stopped for a photograph with a young boy who presented them flowers while dressed as a member of The King's Guard.
Prince William, Kate Middleton appear in new photos taken during rehearsals amid rocky start to US trip
The Prince and Princess of Wales are in the U.S. for the first time in eight years. The parents of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are hosting the Earthshot Prize Awards.
