Advocates call for permanent expansion of child tax credit in Maine

LEWISTON, Maine — Advocates, parents, and others gathered outside of Congressman Jared Golden's office in Lewiston Monday, urging the congressman and Maine's congressional delegation to support permanently expanding the child tax credit (CTC). "I see in my work every day that our neighbors and friends need relief, and our...
Mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?

MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved

AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity...
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day

PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Consumer-owned utility referendum certified for ballot

AUGUSTA, Maine — The secretary of state's office has certified an adequate number of voter signatures for a referendum on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company. The state certified 69,735 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold by more than...
Vermont settles lawsuits over religious schools tuition

VERMONT, USA — The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In...
'Vision Zero' aims to prevent traffic-related deaths in Maine

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments (GPCOG) is working with 18 Maine cities and towns on a new project with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries by making roadways safer. “In Maine last year, we had about 150 fatalities on our roadways,” Belinda...
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case

MAINE, USA — A jury in Maine awarded a now-retired state trooper $300,000 Friday after finding that the state police retaliated against him when he raised concerns about the agency's intelligence-gathering work. George Loder, 53, filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was unfairly punished after he went to...
Sen. Angus King expected to run for third term

MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington. King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead. "Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."
