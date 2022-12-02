Read full article on original website
Advocates call for permanent expansion of child tax credit in Maine
LEWISTON, Maine — Advocates, parents, and others gathered outside of Congressman Jared Golden's office in Lewiston Monday, urging the congressman and Maine's congressional delegation to support permanently expanding the child tax credit (CTC). "I see in my work every day that our neighbors and friends need relief, and our...
Mental health advocates asking for better access to treatment in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — Yacia Provencher shared her frustration about the state of Maine's mental health system with reporters at a news conference at the Maine State House in Augusta on Monday. She said she spent years trying to get her ex-boyfriend, Justin Butterfield, help with his serious brain disorder (SBD) only to be told that he is "not dangerous enough."
Neo-Nazi influencer moves to Maine, joins extremist group that marched in Lewiston
LEWISTON, Maine — Christopher Pohlhaus, a neo-Nazi and extremist influencer on encrypted messaging apps, is living in Maine, according to reporting by VICE News. Pohlhaus, according to VICE, advocated for his followers, which refer to him online as The Hammer, to move to Maine and transform it into a white ethnostate.
Maine universities look to carbon footprint calculators to mitigate individual climate impacts
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Fighting climate change can take a bit of soul-searching. Dr. Charles Tilburg heads the University of New England’s marine and environmental programs and encourages his students, like freshman Miranda Carrabba, to find their carbon footprint. "You can’t make any changes until you know what effect...
Exiting lawmaker asks U.S. DOJ to investigate Maine criminal justice system
AUGUSTA, Maine — Retiring state Rep. Jeff Evangelos asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Sunday to place Maine’s criminal justice system under federal review and supervision for what he said are multiple attempts by the attorney general’s office to thwart reform during the past four years.
Local organizations continue push to create housing for asylum seekers
PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments is ramping back up its fundraising efforts as part of a plan to help create new transitional housing units for asylum seekers. "We have an opportunity here to resettle families here in our community who will invigorate our workforce and...
Is a white Christmas in the forecast for Maine?
MAINE, USA — What's the one thing we all want for Christmas? Contrary to what Mariah Carey would tell you, I think most would like snow!. To take a look at the future, we first need to look at the past to see how often we have had snow on Christmas Day.
Referendum targeting foreign government influence approved
AUGUSTA, Maine — A proposed referendum aimed at restricting foreign government influence on Maine elections has enough signatures to appear on the 2023 ballot, Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said Thursday. The proposal was spurred by the costliest referendum in state history — a proposal to stop an electricity...
Political Brew: Lobster politics, second in the U.S. primary? Another term for King?
MAINE, USA — When he was re-elected four years ago, Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, indicated that it would likely be his last campaign. But this week, King's staff said he will likely seek a third term in 2024 when he turns 80 years old. Our analysts say if he...
DHHS to receive millions from CDC to protect public health in Maine
MAINE, USA — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services to receive millions from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help Maine’s public health system, according to an email by Maine DHHS spokesperson Jackie Farwell. Maine’s DHHS will receive an amount of $13.8 million...
Maine communities recognize World AIDS Day
PORTLAND, Maine — AIDS is one of the greatest public health challenges in the 21st century. The epidemic's impacts around the world are staggering. Since its start in the 80s, the World Health Organization estimates more than 40 million people have died of HIV. The agency also said more...
Consumer-owned utility referendum certified for ballot
AUGUSTA, Maine — The secretary of state's office has certified an adequate number of voter signatures for a referendum on a proposal to replace Maine’s privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company. The state certified 69,735 valid signatures, surpassing the threshold by more than...
Study commission held final meeting reexamining parole in Maine
AUGUSTA, Maine — For nearly five decades, parole has not been an option for those serving time in Maine’s prisons. That reality has been at the center of heated discussions related to reforming our justice system for about two years — and it seems like that momentum isn’t dying down just yet.
Biden to serve Maine lobster to French president as NOAA regulations loom
WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden made final preparations one day before hosting French President Emmanual Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House. It was to be the first state dinner since Biden took office. According to a Wednesday...
Vermont settles lawsuits over religious schools tuition
VERMONT, USA — The Vermont Agency of Education and several school districts will pay tuition costs and legal fees to five families to settle lawsuits challenging the state’s practice of not paying for students to attend religious schools if their towns do not have a public school. In...
'Vision Zero' aims to prevent traffic-related deaths in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The Greater Portland Council of Governments (GPCOG) is working with 18 Maine cities and towns on a new project with the goal of eliminating traffic deaths and injuries by making roadways safer. “In Maine last year, we had about 150 fatalities on our roadways,” Belinda...
Online portal now available to apply for heating assistance in Maine
MAINE, USA — The weather outside is beginning to get frightful, and the cost of heating oil is still higher than in years past. As of Tuesday, the number of people applying for heating assistance is up more than 17 percent compared to last year. "We did get a...
Jury awards ex-Maine trooper $300,000 in whistleblower case
MAINE, USA — A jury in Maine awarded a now-retired state trooper $300,000 Friday after finding that the state police retaliated against him when he raised concerns about the agency's intelligence-gathering work. George Loder, 53, filed a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was unfairly punished after he went to...
Winter tires vs. all-season: What's best for winter in Maine?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — As winter in Maine rapidly approaches, now is the perfect time to consider which tires may benefit your driving needs the best when snow hits the ground. "All-season is a little bit of a misnomer," Tim Winkeler said, as he walked NEWS CENTER Maine through...
Sen. Angus King expected to run for third term
MAINE, USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, is expected to run for a third term in Washington. King's current term isn't up until 2024, but he's already looking ahead. "Sen. King feels great, has been an active driver in one of the most productive Congressional sessions in years, and he feels there is still plenty of work to be done," Matt Felling, spokesperson for King, said in a statement. "I expect he'll make an official announcement when campaign season kicks into gear next year."
