buzzfeednews.com
Actor Kirstie Alley Has Died At 71 After Being Treated For Cancer
Actor Kirstie Alley has died at age 71 after being diagnosed with cancer. On the Cheers actor's official Facebook page, her children, True and Lillie Parker, wrote that their mother had undergone treatment privately. Her representative confirmed her death to BuzzFeed News. "To all our friends, far and wide around...
‘Yomeddine’ Director A.B. Shawky Shooting Ambitious Saudi-Set ‘Sea of Sands,’ About a Boy and His Camel (EXCLUSIVE)
Egyptian director Abu Bakr Shawky, whose first film “Yomeddine” – about a man raised in a leper colony, who embarks with a young sidekick and a donkey on a journey across Egypt – had the rare distinction of making the competition cut for Cannes, is back behind the camera on the ambitious Saudi-set travel movie “Sea of Sands.” Somewhat similarly to “Yomeddine,” which made a splash on the fest circuit in 2018, “Sea of Sands” involves a journey across the desert, this time embarked upon by a boy and his camel. “Camels are very much part of the heritage of Saudi...
