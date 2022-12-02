#25 NC State (8-4) will face former ACC foe Maryland (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. Kickoff will be at Noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will mark the 71st time the Wolfpack and the Terrapins have faced one another, with the series split evenly 33-33-4 heading into the bowl game.

1 DAY AGO