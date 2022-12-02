ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NC State to Play Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl

#25 NC State (8-4) will face former ACC foe Maryland (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. Kickoff will be at Noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will mark the 71st time the Wolfpack and the Terrapins have faced one another, with the series split evenly 33-33-4 heading into the bowl game.
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up 4 Spots to #8 in Week 5 AP Poll

After beating #10 Iowa last week on the road, the NC State Women’s Basketball team is back in the Top-10, moving up 4 spots to #8 in the Week 5 AP Poll. Ironically, they are tied for 8th place with UNC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes...
NC State Ranked 25th in Week 15 AP Poll

NC State is back in the AP Top 25 after Conference Championship weekend, landing at #15. The highest the Wolfpack have ever been ranked in the AP Poll is 3rd, back on November 6th, 1967, when they were 8-0. The Wolfpack have finished the season ranked in the AP Poll...
Happy Birthday Coach Doeren!

Dave Doeren, Head Football Coach for the NC State Football team, turned 51 years old today. Even though this is Doeren’s 10th season in Raleigh, he is still young in the coaching profession. It’s a rarity in College Football for a coach to stay at the same place 10...
NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal

Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).

