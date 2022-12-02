Read full article on original website
packinsider.com
NC State to Play Maryland in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl
#25 NC State (8-4) will face former ACC foe Maryland (7-5) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30th. Kickoff will be at Noon, and the game will be televised on ESPN. This will mark the 71st time the Wolfpack and the Terrapins have faced one another, with the series split evenly 33-33-4 heading into the bowl game.
packinsider.com
Women’s Basketball: NC State Moves Up 4 Spots to #8 in Week 5 AP Poll
After beating #10 Iowa last week on the road, the NC State Women’s Basketball team is back in the Top-10, moving up 4 spots to #8 in the Week 5 AP Poll. Ironically, they are tied for 8th place with UNC. Matthew is Co-Owner of Pack Insider. He writes...
packinsider.com
NC State Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck Agrees to Become the Head Coach at Coastal Carolina
NC State Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck has agreed to become the next Head Football Coach at Coastal Carolina, agreeing to a 5-year deal worth nearly $1 million per year according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. This is Beck’s first opportunity to be a head coach at the collegiate level.
packinsider.com
NC State Ranked 25th in Week 15 AP Poll
NC State is back in the AP Top 25 after Conference Championship weekend, landing at #15. The highest the Wolfpack have ever been ranked in the AP Poll is 3rd, back on November 6th, 1967, when they were 8-0. The Wolfpack have finished the season ranked in the AP Poll...
packinsider.com
Happy Birthday Coach Doeren!
Dave Doeren, Head Football Coach for the NC State Football team, turned 51 years old today. Even though this is Doeren’s 10th season in Raleigh, he is still young in the coaching profession. It’s a rarity in College Football for a coach to stay at the same place 10...
packinsider.com
NC State to Wear Throwback Jerseys Tomorrow Night in Heritage Game to Honor 1983 Championship Team
The NC State Men’s Basketball team will wear vintage throwback jerseys tomorrow night when they take on Coppin State in the 2022 Heritage Game, paying homage to the 1983 National Championship team. I know it’s just my opinion, but I wish they would simply play in these jerseys all...
packinsider.com
NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon Enters Transfer Portal
Redshirt Junior NC State Wide Receiver Jasiah Provillon has entered the Transfer Portal. Provillon was member of the Wolfpack’s 2018 recruiting class, a 3-star prospect out of Irvington, New Jersey. While he has seen action in all 12 games this season, Provillon has only played 84 snaps. In 18 career games over 5 seasons of play, Provillon has 2 receptions for 58 yards (in 2019).
