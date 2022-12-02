Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Phoenix-based ballooning company fights for land use permits in ‘Save AZ Ballooning’ petition
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Well-established ballooning company Rainbow Ryders has formed a petition, alongside other locally-owned ballooning organizations, called “Save AZ Ballooning” to pressure local legislators to renew their land use permits for safe launches and landing zones. Rainbow Ryders says they’ve served approximately 750,000 passengers from Arizona...
marketplace.org
She left California for Arizona, but found high rent and lower wages
Growing up in Cupertino, California, Taylor Jenkins witnessed the impact of Silicon Valley’s growth on the Bay Area housing market. “I remember slowly seeing everyone leave,” she said. “Especially the Latina/Latino and other African American kids just dwindled every year I was in school.”. Jenkins’ own family...
iheart.com
Just 1 Arizona Zip Code Ranked Among Country's Most Expensive
When it comes to real estate, Arizona is home to so many expensive homes. But did you ever stop to think what zip codes are the most expensive?. RealtyHop compiled a list of the most expensive zip codes in the U.S. — and just one Arizona zip code made the list. Here's how they did it:
AZFamily
Bureau of Land Management launches 3 Arizona solar projects
BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - TThe Bureau of Land Management is launching three Arizona solar energy projects as part of its new West-Wide solar plan initiative. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other national officials announced the plan after touring the Sonoran Solar Energy Project, an effort expected to power 91,000 homes. In 2019, BLM and the Department of Energy released a solar energy impact statement for Arizona, New Mexico, California, and other neighboring states. This year, BLM is looking ahead to add more states to the next statement to prioritize solar, geothermal, and wind energy. “This Administration is committed to expanding clean energy development to address climate change, enhance America’s energy security and provide for good-paying union jobs,” said Secretary Haaland.
AdWeek
Former Phoenix Anchor Accused of Facilitating Fraud Involving PPP Loans During Pandemic
In a recently released report by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, former Phoenix anchor Stephanie Hockridge and her husband Nathan Reis are being accused of potential fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans. Hockridge, who worked at ABC affiliate KNXV until 2018, and Reis are accused of enabling fraud...
azbigmedia.com
Gummi World brings hundreds of jobs to Chandler
Gummi World today announced the company will hold a ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new, dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. The ceremony will take place December 13, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 70 North Juniper Dr. Chandler. The Mayor of Chandler is expected to attend.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
AZFamily
Government report says Scottsdale startup used PPP loans for fraud
Paradise Valley school district holds meeting to solve $14 million budget mistake. The budget task force are recommending reducing half as many social emotional learning specialist positions and increasing the average class size by one. Ex-border agent indicted in kidnapping, sex assault of teen girl in Cochise County. Updated: 2...
AZFamily
Arizona sees an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, among highest in the nation
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has been leading the nation with COVID-19 cases for weeks now, and with the holidays approaching, doctors expect these numbers to rise. “Over the last two and a half weeks we’ve seen about a 60% increase inpatients hospitalized that carry the disease of COVID-19,” said Dr. Michael White, the Chief Clinical Officer at Valleywise Health.
fox10phoenix.com
ASU's major role in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company coming to Arizona
PHOENIX - Arizona State University played a crucial role in bringing the microelectronics industry, specifically Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, to Phoenix. "One of the key reasons why the president is here, Arizona has become ground zero for semiconductors," said Kyle Squires, dean of Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State.
Every Phoenix-area ZIP code sees drop in home prices
Home values dropped across the Valley from July to October as the red hot housing market continues to cool, according to data from Zillow. We've put the stats into an interactive map. State of play: Typical home prices, based on the Zillow Home Value Index (ZHVI) fell most sharply on...
ABC 15 News
Gas prices In Arizona continue to fall
PHOENIX — There is no denying this has been a wild year for gas prices. The average price at the pump in Arizona hit record highs in June, and fell slightly during the summer before jumping again in September. Prices have been on a gradual decline since. The gas...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
1 Arizona Place Is Among America's Top 10 Most Sinful Cities
WalletHub compiled a list of America's most sinful cities.
AZFamily
City of Chandler passes ordinance allowing residents to own up to 5 hens
New Orleans police are now looking for the driver of a white BMW Sedan. New documents now reveal how Bateman has been able to coerce these young girls and multiple wives, even while locked up. ADHS fines Mesa memory care center after woman dies earlier this year. Updated: 6 hours...
ABC 15 News
Price-checking: Differences in city sales tax could cost you
PHOENIX — Stores are packed for the holidays and inflation is causing people to change the way they shop. While many people price-check to compare how much an item costs at different stores, few people price-check cities. Let Joe Know viewer Elizabeth emailed us two receipts for the same...
AZFamily
FLDS girls rescued from cult leader in Arizona found on the run, hiding in Washington
SPOKANE, WA (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are disturbing new details about a group of FLDS girls who escaped from Phoenix-area group homes last week and were found by sheriff’s deputies hiding in a Washington state Airbnb. All of this stems from the self-proclaimed prophet and ex-FLDS member Samuel Bateman, who is currently behind bars in Florence, Arizona, for child abuse and destruction of evidence charges.
ABC 15 News
High-interest rates can mean big negotiating power for Valley buyers
MESA, AZ — The average 30-year fixed interest rate dropped to 6.49% on December 1, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey. A week prior the number was 6.58%. It's better news for buyers who have been dealing with interest rates that have more than doubled during...
azbex.com
7 Arizona Cities Among Most Expensive for Renters
Even though the current economic situation is cooling the trend toward sky-high rent increases – particularly in Arizona – a recent report from Zumper shows the state is home to seven of the 100 most expensive cities for renters. The national median rent for a one-bedroom apartment was...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand launches Arizona-inspired handbag
For residents and travelers alike looking to be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, has launched a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to the Grand Canyon State. Available at some of Arizona’s...
