ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AZFamily

Red Hot Chili Peppers announces Arizona stop as part of 2023 global tour

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for a “Black Summer” as the Red Hot Chili Peppers prepare for a global tour with a stop in the Valley of the Sun. The Grammy-nominated and critically acclaimed rock band is embarking on a 23-date tour with special guests The Strokes, St. Vincent, Thundercat, King Princess, and the Roots, among many others. During its initial tour list, the band announced that it would stop at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, May 14,

Comments / 0

Community Policy