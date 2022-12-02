Read full article on original website
TheRealNetta
3d ago
I’m just waiting for the racist to come out and say they did nothing wrong
Golden Valley police officer fired after probe found she violated data practices act, made racist statements
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A Golden Valley police officer was terminated in August after an investigation found that she had disclosed private employee data without permission and made racist and offensive statements during a staff meeting.The investigation started after a Golden Valley employee submitted a complaint alleging toxic and inappropriate work culture.In the end, one officer - identified as Kristen Hoefling in publicly available documents - was terminated on Aug. 2. Seven other police officers were subject to the investigation, but six of them are no longer employed with the city.The report says that Hoefling disclosed "private personnel data regarding at...
Report: Golden Valley officer fired over data violations made 'racially biased' comments
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — An investigation into allegations of "toxic workplace culture" and unauthorized distribution of private information in the Golden Valley Police Department resulted in one officer being fired for data breach violations and misconduct, according to a new report released by the city. The City of Golden...
Charges: Burnsville shooting suspect thought victim was 'talking' to his girlfriend
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The man wanted in a shooting last week in Burnsville apparently shot his former friend in an apparent paranoid rage because he believed his former friend was carrying on an affair with his now ex-girlfriend. Forty-one-year-old Ronald Nielsen II was charged by warrant with attempted...
Fight inside Minneapolis bar leads to fatal shooting: Police
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot after an altercation in a Minneapolis bar on Saturday night. Minneapolis Police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at the Spring Street Tavern on Monroe Street North East. Officers were called to the scene and found a...
Suspect in Minneapolis bar shooting facing weapon charge
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The man arrested after a deadly shooting over the weekend at a Minneapolis bar is now facing a weapons charge. Patrick Mincey was charged Monday with criminal possession of a firearm after a conviction for a violent crime. At this point, however, Mincey is not facing charges for the death of Kenneth Rodriguez in the shooting.
Minnesota Trio Arrested in Nobles County for Over 300 Pounds of Marijuana
Worthington, MN (KICD) — The Minnesota State Patrol made a trio of arrests and seized a large amount of marijuana in a traffic stop along I-90 last month. According to the criminal complaint, a trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Poua Pheng Her of Lake Elmo for a severe crack in the windshield and observing him weaving lanes on an exit. Poua Her was pulling a U-Haul trailer and claimed he and his parents were helping his sister move. He gave conflicting answers about why his sister wasn’t present, leading the trooper to run an inquiry on the vehicle.
Chanhassen psychologist pleads guilty to $550K billing fraud
A Chanhassen psychologist has pleaded guilty to fraud after he billed an insurance company for counseling services he never provided. On Nov. 29, Charles Howard Jorenby, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of healthcare fraud in U.S. District Court. Jorenby was a licensed psychologist and owner of Life Dynamics Inc. in Prior Lake.
Wright County Sheriff’s Department to Offer Fingerprinting Services
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office has announced that residents may now go online to schedule fingerprinting services. Fingerprinting services will be offered in the lower level of the Wright County Law Enforcement Center in Buffalo (3800 Braddock Avenue Northeast). Schedule an appointment from the Sheriff’s Department page of the...
Minneapolis bar shooting leaves man dead
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Police continue to investigate a shooting inside a northeast Minneapolis bar that left one person dead. Officers called to Spring Street Tavern late Saturday night found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound and first responders were unable to save him. Investigators say the victim and a man he knew got into an altercation before the suspect drew a gun and shot him. Witnesses detained the suspect until police arrived, and he was taken to the hospital for injuries suffered in the fight. No names have been released.
Suspected Family Theft Ring Arrested in Stearns County
(KNSI) – A mother, father and son are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Rockville. A Stearns County Deputy says they were on routine patrol around 5:30 a.m. on November 23rd when they noticed a pickup truck with Texas license plates parked at a storage facility on 234th Street, just off Broadway Street. The deputy knew there had been a series of storage unit and catalytic converter thefts in the area and decided to investigate.
Plymouth man allegedly shot girlfriend in head, fled to Wisconsin: Charges
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Plymouth man is accused of shooting his girlfriend after a birthday party at their house and then driving to Wisconsin where he disposed of the gun. Austin Robert LeClaire, 26, is charged with second-degree attempted murder after his 23-year-old girlfriend was found in their...
Two former Hennepin County employees charged with stealing IT equipment, falsifying timecards
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two former Hennepin County employees face charges for their role in a massive scheme which included selling millions of dollars worth of the county's IT equipment and falsifying timecards.Charges say that Nguyen Cong Le, a former IT Network Enterprise Manager, took network switches from the county and sold them to buyers in Oklahoma starting in 2012. By 2020, he'd sold roughly $3.9 million in equipment. Network switches cost the county anywhere between $1,170 and $15,210 depending on the model. It was Le's job to maintain an appropriate number of switches and ordering them from the vendor. His partner, Samantha Marks,...
Chaska police respond to domestic, theft reports
Chaska Police Department officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
ATF joins investigation into fire at vacant Lyndale apartment building
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After a massive fire over the weekend at a vacant Minneapolis apartment building, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced on Monday it will assist local authorities in the investigation. The ATF's National Response Team has been activated to assist with determining the cause...
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis tavern is identified as 37-year-old
Charges have yet to be filed against the suspect arrested in the fatal shooting of a man inside a Minneapolis bar Saturday night. The suspect was held by witnesses at the scene until police arrived and arrested him after 37-year-old Kenneth T. Rodriguez was shot inside The Spring Street Tavern, at 355 Monroe St. NE.
Charges: Coon Rapids man had 25 pounds of cocaine from Mexico
A Coon Rapids man has been charged after he was allegedly found to have been in possession of more than 25 pounds of cocaine with the intent to sell it. Luis Zamier Avila-Lopez, 38, was charged on Friday in Anoka County Court with one count of a first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and one count of a first-degree controlled substance crime.
Man shot dead inside Minneapolis bar Saturday night
A man was fatally shot inside The Spring Street Tavern in Minneapolis late Saturday night. According to police, there was an altercation inside the bar around 11:38 p.m. between a man in his 30s and someone he knew. The fight escalated to gunfire, with the man in his 30s suffering "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound."
MN Police Department Cited Driver For Being More Than 3x Legal Limit
Don't 'kill' the holiday spirit this season by driving impaired on Minnesota roads. That's the message from the Office of Traffic Safety. The Office of Traffic Safety recently Tweeted about a DWI traffic stop in Elk River that featured a driver behind the wheel at more than 3 times the legal limit!
Questions arise over landlord responsibility, after fires at two abandoned apartment buildings
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A fire at a vacant, boarded-up building in Minneapolis is now the center of the federal probe, as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives join the investigation. It’s the second major fire this year at an abandoned building owned by landlord C. David George....
Police seek suspect involved in two armed robberies in south metro
SAVAGE, Minn. — Local officials are teaming up with federal investigators to identify a person connected to two armed robberies in the south metro on Nov. 29. According to information from the Savage Police Department, officers from Savage and Prior Lake Police, along with the Scott County Sheriff's Office, were called to the 1400 block of Highway 13 South on Tuesday just after noon for a report of a robbery.
