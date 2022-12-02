Read full article on original website
Dungeons & Dragons Releases New Monstrous Compendium for Dragonlance, Adds New Red Dragon and Walrusfolk
Dungeons & Dragons has released a new digital volume of its Monstrous Compendium series, giving Dungeon Masters several new Dragonlance monsters to use in their campaign. D&D Beyond has a new Monstrous Compendium bundle available now to all D&D Beyond subscribers. This volume contains statblocks and lore for 11 monsters from the Dragonlance campaign setting, which includes several fantastical creatures that have appeared in past Dragonlance adventures and novels. While the new Monstrous Compendium includes a new dragon (the red dragon Ember, whose power has been enhanced by Takhisis herself) and a new type of draconian, there are also several more fantastical creatures such as a Dream Eater, the Forest Master (a powerful unicorn) and the Thanoi, a race of walrus-folk.
Penny Arcade Ends 14-Year Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons Campaign, Announces Sequel Series Coming in 2023
The long-running Acquisitions Incorporated Dungeons & Dragons campaign has come to an end, although Penny Arcade has already announced plans for a sequel series to celebrate the franchise's 15th anniversary. Last night at PAX Unplugged, the long-running Acquisitions Incorporated campaign officially came to a close, with original campaign member Jerry Holkins joining Holly Conrad, Anna Prosser, and Jasmine Bhullar for a final adventure. However, the live finale ended with a tease of things to come, with a Kickstarter announced for a second Acquisitions Incorporated campaign with the potential return of Jim Darkmagic, the character played by Mike Krahulik. Penny Arcade invited fans to sign up to their newsletter for additional information about the Acquisitions Incorporated Kickstarter.
The Witcher 3 Finally Fixing Major Complaint Players Have Had Since Launch
Seven years after its launch, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is finally being updated to fix one of the biggest complaints players have had since the game's initial release on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The fix is coming alongside the next-gen release of the game coming later this month, but it's presumably being rolled out to all versions, though this isn't clarified.
Cyberpunk 2077 Getting New Release in 2023
A new version of Cyberpunk 2077 is planned to release in 2023, CD Projekt has confirmed. Although Cyberpunk 2077 launched roughly two years ago, the RPG has only really been coming into its own in the latter half of this year. This is partially thanks to the rousing success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and the announcement of future DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Now, to coincide with the launch of that upcoming expansion, CD Projekt has revealed that it will be releasing a new edition of the game much like it previously did with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
God of War Ragnarok Update Adds Highly-Requested Feature, Patch Notes Revealed
God of War Ragnarok has received a new update that finally adds one of the most highly-requested features to the game. Since Ragnarok launched nearly a month ago, fans have been waiting for the latest first-party PlayStation title to receive a Photo Mode. And while developer Santa Monica Studio promised that this feature would be coming a bit later than expected, this new patch for God of War Ragnarok has finally added Photo Mode to the experience.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Highlights Nezuko's Scary Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba really impressed fans in the second season as Nezuko Kamado unleashed a powerful new side of herself, and now one awesome cosplay is helping the demonized heroine tap into her full potential! The Entertainment District arc of the anime threw Tanjiro Kamado and the others into their toughest fights yet against the first member of Muzan's Upper Ranks, and with it pushed each of them to the brink. These challenges them saw each of the fighters reach into a new level of their strength as their bodies refused to give up despite the perilous odds.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Steelbook Art Assembles The Z-Fighters
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has become the biggest movie in the Shonen franchise to date, introducing some major transformations to the Z-Fighters as the manga prepares to return. With the home video release only a few days away, the movie has revealed the cover art for the Blu-Ray's Steelbook, bringing together the heroes and the villains of the film. The art itself also features Piccolo and Gohan's new forms which have taken the anime world by storm.
Lupin Zero Teases Prequel With New Trailer and Poster
Lupin The Third's getting a special prequel anime series as one of the final new anime launches of 2022 overall, and now fans have been given a good look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster for Lupin Zero! Monkey Punch's original manga has grown into one of the most mainstay anime franchises of all time with not only a slate of successful TV anime and movie releases, but several spin-offs that have gone on to their own success as well. But soon fans will be given a cool new look at to how Lupin's journey in the series originally began.
Long Lost Xbox One Game Finally Releasing Soon
A long-lost Xbox One and PC game is finally -- after several years -- releasing soon. The last time we saw the game in question was at Xbox's E3 2019 press conference more than three years ago. At that time, it was scheduled to release in 2020. Obviously, this didn't happen. It didn't happen in 2021 either. And it's not happening in 2022 either, but it will happen in 2023, or, more specifically the first quarter of 2023, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March. If you haven't connected the dots, the game in question is Way to the Woods.
Attack on Titan Season 4 Explores Its Happy Ending With New Art
Attack on Titan is one of the biggest anime series in the world, and of course, all eyes are on its last big outing. If you did not know, the series is set to make a comeback just after the new year, and it will put Eren Yeager on the spot. After all, season four will bring his journey to an end, and now a new piece of art is live that shows how happily season four could be at its end.
Nintendo Shuts Down RPG Making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down the services of one of its RPGs, making it 100 percent unplayable. Typically, when Nintendo publishes a game it's for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. However, it does release a few mobile games here and there. So far, it hasn't had a ton of success with the platform, but it does have a few success stories here and there. This game is obviously not one of these examples though. If you're wondering why Dragalia Lost is no longer playable it's because the game has been shut down completely.
Dragon Ball Super Fans Finally Get Long-Awaited Game Announcement
Dragon Ball Super fans finally got a game announcement this weekend that they've been waiting on for a long time now. Bandai Namco announced this week a new version of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game that'll finally bring the game to virtual platforms, a physical-to-digital port that's been one of the top requests ever since the physical cards were available to collect and play with. A specific release date for what's being called Dragon Ball Super Card Game Digital Version hasn't yet been announced, but we know the game will be out in 2023 with more details to be revealed during the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour 2023 event.
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Shares Special Clip
The Seven Deadly Sins' anime run might have wrapped up the original story from Nakaba Suzuki's original manga, but it turns out there's much more in store as Netflix has dropped a new clip from its big new movie, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh! Following the TV anime and feature films ending the original story, Suzuki is returning to the franchise for a new original story set after the events of that prior series. This time it will be focusing on a new generation of young knights as they take on a terrible new kind of threat.
How to Get 12 Free Nintendo Switch Games Starting Today
The holiday season is upon us, and Nintendo Switch owners can get some free gifts this month from publisher No Gravity Games. Starting today, any Switch user that owns any of the company's games will be able to claim a new free game every day for the next 12 days. Pirates: All Aboard! is currently discounted on the eShop for $1.99, but it can also be obtained for free by signing up for the company's newsletter right here. Players that get that game today can immediately claim December 5th's free game, which is Exorder. So far, only the next two games have been revealed: Graviter (December 6th) and Creepy Tale (December 7th).
The Callisto Protocol Warns Glitching Could Get You in Trouble
You might get in trouble for doing glitches and exploits in The Callisto Protocol. The Callisto Protocol is one of the last big releases for 2022 and it's one of the most anticipated. While it appeared like it was on track to be a slam dunk with its creepy sci-fi horror atmosphere, immense amounts of gore, and unique premise, it doesn't seem to be an instant hit. Upon launch, The Callisto Protocol began dividing players and critics alike with many critiquing the gameplay, the story, and the game's major performance issues on PC. While some are championing it, others are feeling extremely put off by it, resulting in a variety of opinions on the game.
My Hero Academia Season 6 Names Toga the MVP After Newest Episode
My Hero Academia's sixth season has been intense for both the heroes and villains so far, and the series has awarded Himiko Toga the MVP title after her big decision in the newest episode! The sixth season kicked off with a huge raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's forces as the heroes tried to stop the villains' plans as soon as they possibly could, but all the while Hawks had a secret mission of his own on top of it. His main goal in the raid was to take Twice out of the equation, and Toga's still hurting quite a bit as a result.
Naruto Finally Adapts an Iconic SasuSaku Scene
Naruto is busy this year, and you only have to look at its manga to see why. Not only is Boruto coming around with an all-new arc, but the franchise is also doling out two new spin-offs. Kakashi and Sasuke are leading their own manga right now after spending decades in Naruto Uzumaki's shadow. And now, a new update just inked a rather iconic Sakura x Sasuke scene from canon.
Pokemon Synopsis Sets Up Ash's Most Emotional Reunion Yet
Pokemon Journeys is now in the midst of the final episodes of its run, and the synopsis for the next episode of the series is setting up Ash Ketchum for an emotional reunion before he starts the next big leg of his journey. The 25th Anniversary anime series has rolled out in a much different manner than all of the others thus far. Starting out with both Ash and new protagonist Goh deciding on their big goals for the season, the anime actually saw the both of them getting to accomplish their big dreams. Now it's a matter of seeing what could be next for the future of the anime.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Concept Art Reveals New Look At Namor's Warriors
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought Namor to the big screen, but the Submariner didn't come to life alone. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film also brought to the big screen members of his undersea kingdom, giving both the iconic hero and his people new looks and new origins. Now, artist Adi Granov is sharing with fans some of the concept art designs created for Namor's Talokan warriors, including what Granov describes as a "moody, tattooed warrior" as well as a female Talokanil with designs inspired by Mexico.
The Last of Us HBO TV Show Finally Reveals Ellie's Mom
The latest trailer for HBO's adaptation of The Last of Us gives us our first look at Ellie's mom. The Last of Us is a very rich, layered game that elevates its great characters with thoughtful writing. Everyone has their own unique, tragic backstory which helps the player really understand the way that they are and their motivations for their actions. However, Joel is the main protagonist of the first game so we are much more in tune with what has happened in his life than Ellie. We get a glimpse of her life as she talks more about her past and the Left Behind DLC offers some great insight, but generally, we only have snippets.
