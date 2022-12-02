Buffalo Bills 24, New England Patriots 10: Final score, recap, highlights

Three games in 12 days. The Buffalo Bills' hectic schedule continues with a trip to New England on Thursday Night Football .

The Bills (8-3) are looking for their third win in less than two weeks when they play the Patriots (6-5) at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Buffalo walloped New England 47-17 in the AFC wild-card round of the playoffs the last time the teams faced off in January.

Buffalo took three kneel downs to end the game. Josh Allen completed 22 of 33 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Rookie running back James Cook had 105 total yards, 64 rushing and 41 receiving, for the Bills. Buffalo outgained New England 355 to 242 and had the ball for more than 38 minutes.

New England finally put together a drive and possessed the ball for more than five minutes. The Patriots recorded three first downs and then were given another first down when safety Damar Hamlin was flagged for unnecessary roughness and was disqualified for a hit on Jakobi Meyers in the end zone . New England had first-and-goal from the Bills' 8 but went backward after that. Mac Jones was sacked for a 13-yard loss and Mac Jones threw incomplete on third down. Nick Folk made a 39-yard field goal.

Sam Martin is getting more work than usual. Buffalo picked up one first down on a 10-yard pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs the Bills possession ended at their 38-yard line. Sam Martin punted to the Patriots' 22.

Patriots fans boo offense off field - 12:10 4th quarter

New England gained a first down on its first play, a 15-yard pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne but punted again. Jones threw incomplete for Jakobi Meyers before Rhamondre Stevenson was dumped for a 5-yard loss on a reception and Meyers made a catch for 8 yards on third-and-15. Michael Palardy punted for the sixth time.

Buffalo is up by three scores. The Bills went 15 plays and 94 yards, capped by Devin Singletary's 1-yard run. Buffalo has scored three touchdowns on three trips to the red zone.

Stefon Diggs is toying with New England. Diggs fended off defensive holding by Jonathan Jones to make a phenomenal catch on third-and-4 for 19 yards. Two plays later he beat Jones and then shed his tackle attempt for another 19 yards. Diggs beat cornerback Jack Jones on third-and-4 for 9 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Patriots' 9.

Safety Jordan Poyer appeared to intercept a pass from Mac Jones but the play was reversed. Jones was running to his left and tried to fit a pass to Hunter Henry but Poyer read it. It was originally ruled an interception as Poyer leaped for the ball and got two feet in bounds but the replay official determined Poyer didn't control the ball as he hit the ground. The Patriots couldn't convert a third-and-14 and punted to the Bills' 6.

Rhamondre Stevenson pushes pile on physical run - 9:28 3rd quarter

Rhamondre Stevenson is second in the NFL in yards after contact. Check out this 11-yard run.

Halftime: Bills 17, Patriots 7

Buffalo has scored the game's last 14 points. New England took a 7-3 lead on Marcus Jones' 48-yard catch-and-run but hasn't been able to do anything on offense since. Josh Allen has completed 12 of 21 passes for 118 yards and touchdowns to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. James Cook leads the Bills in rushing with 50 yards on eight carries.

New England couldn't take advantage of the turnover. The Patriots had a first down from the Bills' 33 with 32 seconds left. Jones threw incomplete along the left sideline for DeVante Parker, who couldn't get both feet in bounds. Jones completed to Hunter Henry for 4 yards on second down and had to throw the ball away on third down. Nick Folk's 48-yard field goal attempt was no good after it hit the crossbar and bounced back in the field of play.

Buffalo turned the ball over before halftime. On third-and-10, Josh Allen was chased by linebacker Josh Uche, who knocked the ball loose from behind. It was recovered by linebacker Matthew Judon, who was tackled at the Patriots' 42-yard line.

New England can't do anything on offense - 2:03 2nd quarter

Another possession, another three-and-out for the Patriots. Mac Jones went 1 of 3 for 3 yards and Michael Palardy punted to the Bills' 43.

Buffalo didn't punt a single time the last time they played New England. The Bills went three-and-out and Sam Martin booted a 54-yard punt to the Patriots' 15.

New England didn't gain a yard. Mac Jones completed to Jonnu Smith for no gain, Rhamondre Stevenson was stopped for no gain and Jones threw incomplete for Hunter Henry. Michael Palardy punted 50 yards and the Bills take over at their 29-yard line.

The Bills were great on third down. Josh Allen hit Isaiah McKenzie on third-and-3 for 8 yards, Devin Singletary rushed for 2 yards on third-and-1 and McKenzie caught another pass for 4 yards on third-and-3. Then came the biggest third-down play. On third-and-goal from the 8, Allen was flushed from the pocket. He nearly was forced out of bounds but threw across his body to Gabe Davis for a touchdown.

New England goes three-and-out - 13:13 2nd quarter

New England had a horrible possession. It began with a holding call on the kick return which pit the Patriots at their 8-yard line to start. Rookie running back Kevin Harris lost a yard and Mac Jones was flagged for intentional grounding near his goal line. The Patriots punted to the Bills' 44.

Buffalo marched 82 yards to take the lead. Josh Allen completed to James Cook for 14 yards and the Bills got a new set of downs on a third-down pass interference call on New England cornerback Jack Jones. Cook sprinted up the middle for 28 yards on the next play and Allen took a designed run 8 yards to set up first-and-goal from the Patriots' 5. Allen finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs, who won a one-on-one matchup on the first play of the second quarter. Diggs is the first player in Bills history with multiple seasons of 10 or more receiving touchdowns.

Marcus Jones plays offense, too. Jones, a 2022 third-round pick who is a return specialist and cornerback, scored a touchdown on his first offense snap of the season. Jones lined up at wide receiver, took a screen pass from Mac Jones and sprinted 48 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown.

The Bills got a field goal on their opening drive. Buffalo picked up its initial first down on the second play from scrimmage as Allen threw a 19-yard strike to Stefon Diggs. Three plays later, Allen evaded a pass rush and flipped a pass to Nyheim Hines for a 21-yard catch-and-run. The drive stalled there. Stefon Diggs was called for offensive pass interference and tackle Spencer Brown was flagged for a false start. Rookie running back James Cook made a catch for 8 yards to set up Tyler Bass' 48-yard field goal.

New England received the ball first. Rhamondre Stevenson started with a 2-yard run and Mac Jones completed to DeVante Parker for 7 yards and just shy of the first down. On third-and-1, there was miscommunication between Jones and Stevenson and the ball hit the ground before Stevenson jumped on it near the line of scrimmage. Michael Palardy punted and Buffalo takes over at the Patriots' 33-yard line.

Buffalo rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam is a healthy scratch. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is expected to get more action as he continues his return from an ACL tear. Elam, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has played in nine games with 34 tackles and two interceptions.

Here are the inactives lists for the game:

Bills: LB Baylon Spector, TE Quinton Morris, CB Kaiir Elam, OL Dion Dawkins, S Dean Marlow.

Patriots: RB Damien Harris, T Isaiah Wynn, CB Shaun Wade, FS Joshuah Bledsoe, T Yodny Cajuste, NT Carl Davis, CB Jalen Mills.

Bills place Von Miller on injured reserve

Buffalo has placed defensive end Von Miller on injured reserve . Miller was injured in the second quarter of Buffalo’s 28-25 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. The injured reserve tag means Miller will miss at least four games. He can return as early as Week 17 when Buffalo travels to play the Cincinnati Bengals. Miller leads the Bills with eight sacks.

