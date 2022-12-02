Read full article on original website
BBC
Eleven gambles that went wrong for Liz Truss
In the autumn of 2022, Liz Truss bet her premiership on a so-called mini-budget that ripped up decades of economic orthodoxy. It did not pay off. I spoke to those involved about the thinking behind the biggest risks she took during her seven weeks as prime minister - and why they did not succeed.
BBC
Sacked Tory minister Conor Burns cleared of misconduct
Former government minister Conor Burns has been cleared of misconduct and will be readmitted to the Tory Party. Mr Burns was sacked as trade minister in October amid allegations that he touched a man's thigh in a hotel bar during the Tory Party conference. The MP for Bournemouth West consistently...
BBC
Strikes unfair at Christmas, Tory chairman Nadhim Zahawi says
It is unfair for unions to "disrupt people's lives" with public-sector strikes at Christmas, Conservative chairman Nadhim Zahawi has said. He said plans were in place to draft in the military to drive ambulances and secure borders if walkouts went ahead. Mr Zahawi also told the BBC Russian President Vladimir...
BBC
Police watchdog head Michael Lockwood resigns amid investigation
The head of the police watchdog has been forced to resign after becoming the subject of a police investigation, Home Secretary Suella Braverman says. Independent Office for Police Conduct director general Michael Lockwood said on Friday that he was resigning for "personal and domestic reasons". But on Saturday the home...
BBC
Stormont: Who is minding the shop without any ministers?
Northern Ireland's ministers left office at the end of October and since then Stormont's nine government departments have been left in the hands of senior civil servants. But, who are the officials running Northern Ireland?. With no ministers in place, the powers of civil servants are severely limited. They can...
Harry Dunn’s family ‘horrified’ US government has told killer Anne Sacoolas not to attend UK sentencing
Harry Dunn’s family said they are “horrified” his killer Anne Sacoolas has been advised by her US government employer not to attend her own sentencing hearing in person.Ms Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she crashed her Volvo and killed the 19-year-old motorcyclist in August 2019.The 45-year-old pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving in October, where sentencing judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb urged her to return to Britain to face justice.Confirming that a renewed application to appear at the Old Bailey sentencing hearing set for 8 December via video-link had been granted, a...
BBC
Can Labour revive its fortunes in Scotland?
Labour has outlined proposals for a series of constitutional reforms aimed in part at reviving the party's fortunes in Scotland. Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown says the ground on which the battle is fought in Scotland "is changing forever", and that his party offers a fresh route through the debate over independence.
BBC
Blackford denies being pushed out by SNP MPs
Ian Blackford has denied he was pushed out of his role as SNP Westminster leader. Mr Blackford stood down after five years in the post after weeks of speculation that some colleagues were plotting to replace him. He told BBC Scotland he took the decision to go but also claimed...
BBC
UK faces decade of lost growth without action, says CBI
Firms are not investing, prices are rising and the economy is contracting - a dire economic picture that is set to last into 2023, the UK's biggest business group has warned. The UK could even face a decade of lost economic growth if action is not taken, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) boss Tony Danker said.
US News and World Report
Tunisia's Powerful Labour Union Rejects December Election, Attacks President's Agenda
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's powerful labour union attacked the president's political and economic agenda on Saturday, including elections this month, saying it will no longer accept what it called a threat to democracy in its clearest challenge to him yet. The UGTT union says it has more than a million members...
