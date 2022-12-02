Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Reds' Chuckie Robinson: Back with Cincinnati
Robinson signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Robinson appeared in 25 games for the Reds a season ago, struggling to a .136 average with two homers, five RBI and three runs scored. He'll have a shot to make the Opening Day roster during spring camp but will likely need to beat out Tyler Stephenson (collarbone) or Luke Maile to do so.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Added to injury report
Golladay was added to the injury report Saturday with an illness and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants are already dangerously thin at wide receiver and the likes of Darius Slayton (illness) and Richie James (knee)...
Mets sign Justin Verlander to two-year deal days after losing Jacob deGrom in free agency, per reports
Reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander has agreed to terms with the New York Mets on a free-agent contract, according to SNY. Verlander is expected to receive a two-year contract with an option for a third year. The New York Post reports the first two years of the deal are worth $86 million. An average annual value of $43 million is almost identical to what the Mets gave Max Scherzer last offseason (three years, $130 million).
Giants' Nick Vannett: Joining active roster
The Giants signed Vannett to their active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Washington, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. With starting tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) listed as questionable for Week 13, the Giants saw fit to add Vannett to the 53-man roster to provide some depth at the position. He has two catches for 13 yards on two targets through three games in 2022.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Draws critical penalty in win
Evans brought in all four targets for 59 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-16 win over the Saints on Monday night. Evans checked in third in receptions and second in receiving yards on the night, and he was outpaced in targets by five teammates overall. However, the veteran wideout still played a critical role in the miraculous comeback victory, drawing a 44-yard defensive pass interference penalty on Paulson Adebo that took the ball down to the Saints' one-yard line and set up a touchdown grab by Cade Otton on the next play with three minutes remaining. Evans' overall numbers did disappoint from a fantasy perspective, however, and he hasn't exceeded Monday night's yardage total or five receptions in any of his last four contests. Evans will aim to boost his production back up versus the 49ers in a Week 14 road battle.
Islanders' Anders Lee: Manages helper Sunday
Lee notched an assist in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Blackhawks. Lee ended a four-game point drought with the secondary helper on Brock Nelson's second-period tally. It's been 12 games since Lee scored a goal, and he has a passable six assists and 28 shots in that span. The 32-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 68 shots, 50 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 26 contests, but fantasy managers would obviously want to see him find twine soon.
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Eclipses century mark again
St. Brown secured 11 of 12 targets for 114 yards and two touchdowns in the Lions' 40-14 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also rushed once for two yards. St. Brown unsurprisingly paced the Lions in catches, receiving yards and targets despite taking a couple of particularly hard hits on which he appeared to have the wind knocked out of him throughout the course of the game. The star second-year wideout bounced back to cap off his afternoon with a four-yard grab with just under three minutes remaining to seal his second multi-touchdown effort of the season. St. Brown carries a 76-830-6 line into a key home Week 14 matchup against the Vikings, with the touchdown tally a new career best.
Three questions facing Mets after Jacob deGrom lands with Rangers in MLB free agency
In what serves as one of the first big surprises of Major League Baseball's offseason, veteran right-hander Jacob deGrom signed a five-year contract with the Texas Rangers on Friday night. deGrom, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, will now front a remade Rangers rotation that disappointed last season en route to a 94-loss effort.
Saints' Kirk Merritt: Signed from practice squad
The Saints signed Merritt to the active roster ahead of Monday Night Football versus the Buccaneers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. Merritt spent the preseason with New Orleans and joined the team's practice squad after being waived in late August. The 25-year-old will now be bumped up to the active roster after the Saints' also waived Kevin White (illness) on Monday. Merritt did see snaps as both a running back and wide receiver in training camp, though he's unlikely to see much usage barring any injuries to the Saints' starting skill players.
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not in lineup Saturday
Pietrangelo (personal) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Detroit, Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Pietrangelo is set to miss his third straight contest. He has three goals and 21 points in 23 games this season while averaging 23:29 of ice time. Daniil Miromanov, who was called up Wednesday, will make his season debut on the Vegas blue line.
Aaron Judge rumors: Yankees, Giants battling to sign free agent slugger, and decision could come soon
The 2022 Winter Meetings are underway in San Diego and we've already seen two major signings Monday: Justin Verlander joined the New York Mets (two years and $86 million) and Trea Turner joined the Philadelphia Phillies (11 years and $300 million). At the moment 36 of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including six of the top 10.
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Reaches 20-point mark
Kane provided a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-2 win against the Rangers on Saturday. Kane has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last six games. Through 23 contests this season, he's contributed four goals and 20 points. The 34-year-old is still one of the league's top forwards, and he's a mainstay on Chicago's first line and top power-play unit.
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase penalized for taunting Justin Reid, who recently mocked the Bengals skill players
It didn't take long for the Bengals to address Justin Reid's recent trash talk of Cincinnati's skill players. Ja'Marr Chase, the Bengals' Pro Bowl wideout, taunted Reid that led to a penalty. The penalty came after Tee Higgins -- one of the targets of Reid's trash talk -- stretched the...
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Will undergo MRI on Monday
Coach Doug Pederson said Lawrence will undergo an MRI on his left foot Monday, but the quarterback is trending in the right direction, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Lawrence took a hard hit on the final play of the first half and bent his left leg awkwardly, but he was able to get to the locker room under his own power and was back on the field to start the second half. It appears the MRI is merely precautionary, but the results should provide further clarity on Lawrence's availability for practice this week.
Lions' Justin Jackson: Role shrinking
Jackson rushed once for four yards while catching three of five targets for 19 yards during Sunday's win over Jacksonville. Jackson logged his lowest proportion of offensive snaps (21 percent) in five weeks on a day that D'Andre Swift (51) regained lead duties in the Lions backfield from Jamaal Williams (30). As long as Swift and Williams stay healthy, Jackson's snaps figure to remain in check. The Northwestern product will remain off the fantasy radar in Week 14 against Minnesota.
Titans' Robert Woods: Another disastrous performance
Woods recorded one reception on five targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Eagles. Woods finished tied for the team lead in targets, but he had a disastrous performance. His lone catch of the day came late in the second quarter in the short area of the field. Woods now has 16 or fewer receiving yards in four of his last five games.
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: 49ers QB out for 2022 season with broken foot; rookie Brock Purdy to take over
The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo early this season after initial starter Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Now, they're turning to rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered his own season-ending injury in Week 13 against the Dolphins. After taking a sack on San Francisco's first drive of Sunday's win, Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. Purdy replaced him for the remainder of the game.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Slated for MRI
Watkins will undergo an MRI on Monday after he suffered an AC joint sprain during Sunday's win over the Titans, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Watkins hurt his left shoulder near the end of the third quarter Sunday but doesn't expect to miss significant time after receiving his initial diagnosis. A better idea of his status should come into focus once the results of his MRI are known, but Zach Pascal will likely see an increased role if Watkins misses any games.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Unlikely to play in Week 14
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Hurst (calf) will likely be listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Hurst caught two of three targets for 12 yards before suffering the calf injury, but the extent of the issue remains unclear, as Baby relays that the team is still gathering more information. With the starting tight end unlikely to play, Mitchell Wilcox and Devin Asiasi figure to be candidates for increased roles in Week 14.
