Cleveland County competitors take home the gold in state senior games

By Rebecca Sitzes, The Shelby Star
 4 days ago

Competing in athletic competitions and winning medals isn’t just the pursuit of the young.

This year, five Cleveland County swimmers competed in the North Carolina Senior Games held in Cary, and walked away with more than a dozen gold medals.

At 87, Rachel White is the eldest of the group and is living proof that age is just a number.

In addition to White, Mary Sheppard, Cindy Briggs, Susan Jones and Bryan Gragg all competed and all took home multiple first place awards.

Briggs said White is a life goal.

“She still dives off a diving block,” said Briggs. “It’s amazing. She did extremely well this year.”

The senior games began in 1983 nationally but state competitions didn’t begin until 1985.

This year, the oldest athlete to compete at the Cary games, which featured more than 30 different sports, was 97.

Susan Jones, Cindy Briggs and Bryan Gragg all competed in the senior games for the first time this year.

The five took home a total of 446 points and between them all, they had 19 first place wins, two second place, and three third.

Individually, they could each compete in up to six events, such as breaststroke, free style, individual medley or backstroke.

Briggs said she has done a lot of triathlons, and White said she played a lot of sports when she was young but after hip surgery, she had to stop running.

Swimming has been a part of her life for many years on all levels, both as a swimmer, coach and an official.

They have to deal with early, cold mornings, swim goggle lines, messy hair and the self discipline to push themselves each week in the pool.

Then there were the personal challenges.

Sheppard said she had to deal with COVID and a rotator cuff tear.

“Challenges are out there, you just keep doing it,” she said.

Sheppard said there are other benefits to swimming, other than winning.

“Mentally and physically I get high. I’m out of sync when I don’t swim,” she said.

“The black line is therapy for me,” Gragg said.

“Unplug brain and move arms,” Jones described it.

The challenge is part of the fun.

“That’s part of the fun for me,” Jones said. “Push me hard, and I’m having a really good time.”

Cleveland County earned a six place spot out of 30 in the state results because of the five local competitors.

The swimmers had to first participate in local games in order to qualify for the state finals.

The qualifying event to compete in the games was held in April and this year, Gardner-Webb University allowed them the use of their pool and students volunteered to be the timers.

“We had so much fun with those kids,” said Sheppard. “They cheered us on. It was great.”

Each of them has a different story to tell, but many of them hadn’t competed in years.

“Everyone at this table loves to swim,” Briggs said. “I’ve been swimming since I was young. I did not compete in college.”

Gragg said he took 38 years off before he came back to the sport.

Sheppard said she was on the first Shelby swim team in 1957.

Jones said she swam competitively at age 9 through high school and then quit swimming for a long time. She started back with a masters group through the Sharks Aquatic Club.

“I was not going to compete,” she said with a laugh. “I succumbed to peer pressure.”

She said now that she’s back in it, she’s loving it.

“I’m having so much fun I can hardly stand myself,” she said.

The swimmers are grateful to the collaboration in the county with Gardner-Webb, the city park, Sharks Aquatics and the YMCA all offering the use of their pools.

The group gave a shout out to Nancy Moss, who is also a swimmer but chose to coach this year instead of participate in the games.

“She was our chief cheerleader,” said Sheppard

The next goal for several of the swimmers is to compete in the nationals in July which will be held in Pennsylvania.

In order to make it to nationals, they have to place in the top four of their events at state games, which they did.

Briggs said Pittsburg is her home city so she has an entourage planning to be there to cheer for her in July.

They won’t get official confirmation that they have advanced to nationals until December, but with their many first place and gold medal wins, they believe they have each qualified.

Gragg said in the meantime, they've been working hard and having fun.

Now, the goal is to recruit more people. If the five of them could win them sixth place, then with more, they could do even better.

“We would love to have more swimmers,” Jones said.

Some of them swim at Shelby High’s pool while others swim with the master’s group through the Sharks Aquatics Club. Others swim at the YMCA.

Briggs said she swims five days a week, others swim three or four or a more intense workout just twice a week.

In order to participate in the games, competitors have to be 50 or older but no prior experience is necessary.

Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com .

