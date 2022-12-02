ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IHOP to reopen in Shelby

By Diane Turbyfill, The Shelby Star
 4 days ago
After more than two years with its doors shuttered, the IHOP in Shelby will reopen.

The location, at 700 E. Dixon Blvd., was one of many in the region to close during the pandemic.

At the time of the closure, in April 2020, owners did not say if the closure was due to economic instability brought on by the pandemic, but that closures were a “normal course of business in the industry, especially for a company of our size and footprint.”

The Shelby location was located in the parking lot of Kmart which closed in 2018. That property has since been made over and reopened as an Ingles grocery store.

According to current owners, the restaurant should reopen in late December or early January.

In the meantime, some improvements are being made to the interior and new kitchen equipment installed.

Business owners have not said how many people will be hired or what the store hours will be.

According to Cleveland County’s mapping system, the property was owned by Elizabeth and Robert Nakahara.

County records also say the 1.2-acre lot and building were purchased by Commerce Drive Holdings in June 2021 for $1,637,500.

