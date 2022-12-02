Read full article on original website
KOCO
Judge hears arguments on whether slaves should be recognized as Muscogee citizens
OKLAHOMA CITY — A hearing in Oklahoma Thursday could pave the way for a historic trial that would take up the issue of whether descendants of slaves should be recognized as tribal citizens. The Black Creek Coalition said its members should be part of the Muscogee Nation, according to...
Black voters in Louisiana ‘embarrassed’ by state’s failure to pass anti-slavery amendment
Black voters in Louisiana are confused. Many are embarrassed. Some are angry. All seem to be concerned about how their state is being perceived after a constitutional amendment to eliminate slavery and forced indentured servitude failed to pass in the November election. That may be, in part, because the lawmaker...
Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution
A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life.His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU’s court filing said the age requirement served no...
Washington Examiner
Court asked to reject immunity for officers who 'attacked' DC George Floyd protesters
The American Civil Liberties Union and several civil rights organizations asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reject total immunity for federal officers and former Attorney General William Barr on behalf of protesters who say they were tear-gassed outside the White House in summer 2020. Demonstrators alleged officers used...
Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It
Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon. The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
Transgender YouTuber never placed in men's unit, corrections official says
Correction officials in Florida are denying that YouTube and Tiktok influencer Nikita Dragun was ever in a men's unit in jail during the arrest period.
Oklahoma continues death row killing series by executing inmate on his birthday despite attorneys claims that he was mentally ill
Oklahoma executed Richard Fairchild on Thursday, the seventh inmate Oklahoma has executed since October 2021.
iheart.com
State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional
Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Vox
A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him
In July, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas effectively seized control of parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that enforces immigration laws within US borders. Although Judge Drew Tipton’s opinion in United States v. Texas contains a simply astonishing array of legal and factual errors, the Supreme Court has thus far tolerated Tipton’s overreach and permitted his order to remain in effect.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch
Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite parents, child leaving state, Supreme Court rules Colorado kept jurisdiction in welfare case
Even though the parents and the child at the center of a welfare case had all left Colorado at the time of the decision, the state Supreme Court on Monday agreed that an El Paso County judge retained the ability to terminate the parents' legal rights over their daughter. The...
Did the Supreme Court flip the House by refusing to enforce the Voting Rights Act?
The Republicans have won a narrow majority in the House of Representatives. Depending on the outcome in the two seats that have not yet been called, a swing of between three and five seats would have left the House in Democratic hands. The Republicans can thank five of the six...
U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena
The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
5 Georgia sheriff's office employees placed on administrative duty amid investigations into the beating of a Black man in custody
Five Camden County, Georgia, Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative duty amid an internal and a state investigation into the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs, a 41-year-old Black man, while he was in custody, a department spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
Questions raised over Lewis County judge’s dismissal of 41 cases on the same day
Lewis County General Sessions Judge Michael Hinson, who has been disciplined in the past by the Tennessee Board of Judicial Conduct and who has a history of unusual behavior inside and outside the courtroom, is back in the news again.
US Courts Just Ruled Against Donald Trump In Georgia Case—He Must Be Freaking Out!
Donald Trump’s legal woes are going from bad to worse, as he’s just been hit with another bombshell; this time as a spate of court rulings have rejected claims by the former president and some of his allies for executive privilege preventing them from testifying in court. Omg!
Washington Examiner
Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional
A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
