The Independent

Judge denies 19-year-old's ask to attend father's execution

A federal judge has denied a request from a 19-year-old woman to allow her to watch her father’s death by injection, upholding a Missouri law that bars anyone under 21 from witnessing an execution.Kevin Johnson is set to be executed Tuesday for killing Kirkwood, Missouri, Police Officer William McEntee in 2005. Johnson’s lawyers have appeals pending that seek to spare his life.His daughter, Khorry Ramey, had sought to attend the execution, and the American Civil Liberties Union had filed an emergency motion with a federal court in Kansas City. The ACLU’s court filing said the age requirement served no...
Washington Examiner

Court asked to reject immunity for officers who 'attacked' DC George Floyd protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union and several civil rights organizations asked a federal appeals court on Wednesday to reject total immunity for federal officers and former Attorney General William Barr on behalf of protesters who say they were tear-gassed outside the White House in summer 2020. Demonstrators alleged officers used...
Rolling Stone

Three States Banned Slavery on Tuesday. One Voted to Keep It

Nearly 160 years after the Emancipation Proclamation, the order that freed slaves in states rebelling against the Union during the Civil War, Louisiana voters rejected a constitutional amendment that would have abolished the use of involuntary labor as a form of punishment. Similar amendments were proposed in four other states, passing in Alabama, Tennessee, and Vermont, and with results still too close to call in Oregon.  The ballot measures address a caveat in the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, which abolished slavery and involuntary servitude “except as a punishment for crime whereof the party shall have been duly convicted.” The...
iheart.com

State Supreme Court Judge Rules New Gun Law Unconstitutional

Critics of the state's recently-expanded "red flag" law have won a round in court. A state Supreme Court justice has ruled it is unconstitutional and denies gun owners their due process rights. The law allows private citizens, police officers, school officials, and DAs to seek an order prohibiting a person...
Vox

A Trump judge seized control of ICE, and the Supreme Court will decide whether to stop him

In July, a Trump appointee to a federal court in Texas effectively seized control of parts of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the federal agency that enforces immigration laws within US borders. Although Judge Drew Tipton’s opinion in United States v. Texas contains a simply astonishing array of legal and factual errors, the Supreme Court has thus far tolerated Tipton’s overreach and permitted his order to remain in effect.
Black Enterprise

Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language

Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Court Rules On The Legality Of A Ball Hitch

Is that a G? A D? Or an O? The above photo was taken by Iowa Officer Joshua Starkey’s dash camera. While the letters are washed out a lot by the reflection of the officer’s headlights, the ball hitch that is blocking part of the plate has stirred commotion.
Daily Montanan

U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena

The U.S. Supreme Court sided Monday with the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, denying a request from Arizona Republican Chairwoman Kelli Ward and her husband to block the panel from obtaining their cellphone records. The court’s two-paragraph order ends Kelli and Michael Ward’s federal suit to block the committee from enforcing a […] The post U.S. Supreme Court denies attempt by Arizona GOP chair to block Jan. 6 panel subpoena appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Washington Examiner

Judge issues preliminary injunction holding most of NY gun carry law is unconstitutional

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on New York's latest gun carry law enacted in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down its previous law, holding that most of its provisions are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby ruled to pause enforcement on most parts of the Empire...
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”

