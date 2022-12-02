ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills legend Cornelius Bennett talks current Buffalo team

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Buffalo Bills legend was in Hornell for a great cause.

Five-time NFL Pro Bowl linebacker Cornelius Bennett was a recent guest of honor at The 47th Annual Hornell Sports Night. A night dedicated to raising money for The Special Olympics and local sports groups, Bennett gave a memorable speech about his experience in Buffalo and the love each 1990’s team has for each other to this day.

Hornell Sports Night was again packed to the brink at The Main Place with a sellout crowd on hand. Fans lined up for autographs to see Bennett, Baseball Hall of Famer Wade Boggs, WWE Hall of Fame Wrestler Greg “The Hammer” Valentine and former UFC fighter Felipe Silva.

Bennett, who was a staple on the Bills teams who made four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990’s, was a linebacker who played with a purpose. A two-time AFC Defensive Player of the Year, Bennett had 71.5 career sacks in 14 total seasons in the NFL.

Cornelius gave us his take on the current state of the Buffalo Bills. Bennett says the closeness of today’s Bills reminds him on the dominate teams of the 90’s.

“I can’t say enough about our quarterback (Josh Allen),” Bennett said. “He’s the leader of the team just like Jim (Kelly), guys on offense from my era and the defense is showing what they’re capable of.”

Bennett believes that this year’s team has the ability and talent to win The Super Bowl. The Bills of today play at New England Thursday night and it’s all about staying the course.

“It’s gonna be up to them to what they want to achieve,” added Bennett. “I think they’re hungry enough to win it all.”

