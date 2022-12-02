Read full article on original website
Related
WNDU
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
WWMT
Cass County Animal Control encourages families to give a forever home to an animal in need
Cass County Animal Control is going into the holiday season asking families to keep shelter pet adoptions in mind. "Christmas with the Animals" is back for the first time since before the pandemic. It is one of the shelter's biggest events to get donations and for the public to meet...
WNDU
Berrien County Health Department to host veteran food basket giveaway
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department is giving food baskets to veterans in need this holiday season. The health department is hosting “Food 4 Vets” this Wednesday, Dec. 7, at its Benton Harbor office on E. Napier Avenue. If you plan on attending, you’re asked to use the main entrance on Napier.
WNDU
‘Cops with Kids’ returns to spread holiday joy
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Local law enforcement are getting into the holiday spirit by helping kids enjoy a night out with gifts and food!. It’s all part of the 31st annual ‘Cops with Kids’ event in Goshen. Police officers from Goshen, Nappanee, and Wakarusa met local elementary...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry reopens
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - WNDU reported monday Morning that the Mishawaka Food Pantry had closed indefinitely after posting a sign on their door saying, “Due to staff sickness and shortage, we are closed until further notice.”. On Monday afternoon, they told 16 News Now that food services at the...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
‘December to Remember’ free event to feature crafts, cocoa and trolley rides to Santa
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo wants you to make this month one to remember under the lights at Bronson Park. The community is invited to Bronson Park from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, for “December to Remember,” a holiday event for Kalamazoo families. Free hot...
WNDU
South Bend FOP accepting donations as part of ‘Santa’s Elficers’ program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the South Bend Fraternal Order of Police is giving back through its “Santa’s Elficers” program!. The FOP Lodge #36 is making it easier for the community to offer donations for the ongoing and growing program.
WNDU
Hundreds of families enjoy Christmas at Copshaholm
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The History Museum held its annual Christmas at Copshaholm self-guided tours at the Oliver Mansion. Music from a Steinway Piano echoed throughout the halls as families explored the former home of South Bend businessman J.D. Oliver. This year marks the 125th anniversary of the Oliver...
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
WNDU
Visit Nappanee Challenge underway
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - You can win money and prizes just by completing fun challenges. It’s all part of the Visit Nappanee Challenge. Participating downtown businesses are offering fun challenges for guests. Once you complete a challenge, you’ll post a picture on social media with #NappaneeChallenge, and then tag...
WNDU
Elkhart holds Winterfest
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Elkhart kicked off the holiday season on Saturday with the city’s Winterfest. The fest brought in hundreds of people to get into the Christmas spirits. There were floats that were judged by Elkhart Parks Department members and our very own Melissa Stephens. Winterfest continued down...
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Bank restarts food services
After an autopsy was conducted, police say there is no evidence that suggests foul play contributed to the victim’s death. Thomas, 33, is pleading guilty to one count of arson for a fire on Oct. 1, 2021, that destroyed a barn and two silos at a centennial farm in Syracuse.
max983.net
Free Turkey Distribution Scheduled in Bremen
Those who are in need of food assistance this holiday season will be able to get a free turkey at a distribution site in Bremen. Turkeys will be provided for 263 households by the Food Bank of Northern Indiana at The Pines at 1820 W. Plymouth Street in Bremen on Wednesday, December 21, from 10 a.m. to noon ET while supplies last.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
WNDU
South Bend Record Show holds last event of 2022
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for treble, you found it as The South Bend Record Show holds its final event of 2022. Vendors from five Midwestern states filled 88 tables with thousands of vinyl records, CDs, memorabilia, and more at the Gillespie Conference Center in South Bend.
WNDU
Mishawaka Food Pantry closes indefinitely
Man arrested after 125 pounds of marijuana, 6 guns seized in Watervliet Twp. Police said they located and seized about 125 pounds of black-market marijuana, a small amount of cocaine, two pistols, two rifles, and two shotguns that were all in the possession of the Kentucky man.
WNDU
Staying safe from domestic violence
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to play in Gator Bowl. One big question remains — who will play quarterback for the Irish on Dec. 30 now that Drew Pyne is entering the transfer portal?. South Bend School Board to vote on resolution for de-annexation of Greene Township. Updated:...
This New Dollar General Store Opened Today
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:The Daily Reporterand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
WLKY.com
LOOK: Indiana's tallest outdoor Christmas tree is now lit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The tallest outdoor Christmas tree in the state of Indiana is on display and now lit. It sits on the campus of St. Mary's in South Bend. This year's tree is 75 feet tall. That's as big as the one in Rockefeller Center in New York City and ranks in the top five nationwide.
Comments / 1