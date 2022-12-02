Vermont offering clean-water grants to farmers

The Vermont Housing and Conservation Board is offering grants to commercial farmers for infrastructure projects that improve water quality.

The Farm and Forest Viability Program will provide farmers up to $40,000 for capital improvements that will have “direct, positive impacts on water quality.”

Program director Liz Gleason says the grant program focuses on commercial farming businesses with at least $15,000 of income. It’s a small program, she said, but benefits statewide clean water and sustainability efforts.

“Farming can be a really important ecosystem and social service,” she said. ” We need food, we need land that grows food for people, and takes care of biodiversity, species migration, and other ecosystem services.”

The viability grant program has been running for about six years. It typically awards funding to about two dozen farms for equipment and improvements to farm infrastructure.

