Read full article on original website
Related
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado Wireless Charging Available Again
Back in November, GM Authority reported that select 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 units had to make-do without the wireless smartphone charging feature. Now, this is no longer the case. GM Authority has learned that the wireless phone charging feature (RPO Code K4C), which was originally constrained from late October to...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Denali In Sterling Silver: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently pulled the sheets on the third-generation 2023 GMC Canyon last August, bringing with it a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrain updates and changes over the current, outgoing truck. Today, we’re a getting a look at the redesigned Canyon Denali coated in Sterling Silver in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
Buick Envision Among Best Vehicles To Fit Three Child Car Seats
The Buick Envision is the Tri-Shield brand’s two-row, five-passenger mid-size crossover, slotting in above the Buick Encore GX and below the Buick Enclave with regard to Buick’s vehicle lineup. Now, the Buick Envision has been recognized as a top vehicle for fitting three child seats across the second row.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado Offers Dealer-Installed High-Output L3B Engine Calibration
GM pulled the wrapper off the all-new third-generation 2023 Chevy Colorado late last July, revealing a long list of changes and updates for the pickup. Among these was a revised powertrain lineup, including the dealer-installed High-Output L3B engine calibration. For those readers who may not know, the 2023 Chevy Colorado...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon Pricing Revealed
The all-new 2023 GMC Canyon was first unveiled back in August 2022, and represents a brand-new, third-generation for the mid-size pickup truck. Now, GM Authority has obtained exclusive details regarding pricing information for all trim levels. Sources close to the matter tell GM Authority that the 2023 GMC Canyon will...
gmauthority.com
Is Buick Considering Something Above The Buick Enclave?
Big changes are afoot at Buick, with the Tri-Shield brand recently announcing details surrounding its transition to an all-electric portfolio, as well as a revamp for its brand identity, styling, and logo. Now, it’s possible Buick may be considering a new product that slots in above the Buick Enclave in North America.
gmauthority.com
Here’s When Production Of The 2024 Buick Enclave Will Start
The 2024 Buick Enclave is poised to debut in the near future, but now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when production of the 2024 Buick Enclave will begin. According to sources familiar with the matter, the start of regular production (SORP) for the 2024 Buick Enclave will kick off in June of the 2023 calendar year.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Gets Price Increases In November
The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 introduces a few changes and updates over the refreshed 2022 model year, ushering in the fifth model year for the latest fourth generation. Notably, GM applied a price increase to the 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 this past November. Last month, GM raised the MSRP for...
gmauthority.com
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Midnight Steel Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Midnight Steel Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Steel hue. Assigned RPO code GXU and touch-up paint code WA-138H, Midnight Steel Metallic is one of eight exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Trax 2RS In Black: Live Photo Gallery
GM recently yanked the cover off of the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax back in October. Representing the second generation of GM’s entry-level crossover, the 2024 Trax boasts a brand-new exterior and interior. Now, we’re getting a first look at the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax painted in Black in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Spotted On The Road Again
Just a few months ago, GM pulled the sheets off the all-new, 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Built as a collaborative effort with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), enthusiasts, fans and prospective buyers have been itching to see real-world photos of the off-road pickup. Now, GM Authority photographers have captured another Silverado ZR2 Bison in the wild.
gmauthority.com
GM Rewards Provides Insights On Card Rewards Programs
Throughout the 2022 calendar year, GM Authority has covered numerous aspects of the latest GM Rewards loyalty program, from the unique experiences on offer, to the sort of value that’s on offer, to the different cards available to customers. Now, in a new survey, GM is providing further insight into how customers are using their credit card rewards programs.
gmauthority.com
GM Teases Upcoming Chevy Small Car In Mexico
General Motors has just released the first official teaser for the upcoming Chevy small car as a prelude to the imminent world debut of Chevrolet‘s new entry-level vehicle in Mexico. A couple of weeks after GM Authority reported the capture of the upcoming Chevy small car during its validation...
Why do gas stations have that 9/10th thing at the end of the gas price?
Carson from Parker writes, “What’s driving you crazy? Why do gas stations have that 9/10th thing at the end of the gas price on the sign?”
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT4 Sales Leap 930 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT4 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 5,838 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 930 percent compared to 567 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
gmauthority.com
We Render A More Aggressive Looking Chevy Silverado EV
The Chevy Silverado EV represents an exciting future for GM. As part of GM’s plan to field 30 EVs globally by 2025, the Silverado EV, alongside its GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV Pickup and GMC Hummer EV SUV corporate cousins, are poised to make waves in the electric vehicle market. Unfortunately, it’s the opinion of the folks here at GM Authority that the front end of the Silverado EV is a little bland, especially when compared to the upcoming Sierra EV. So today, we’ve rendered a more aggressive front fascia.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Express Configurator Live
The 2023 Chevy Express van is now available to configure at Chevrolet’s website. Now in its 20th model year, the Chevy Express van is once again available in a variety of models and layouts, including the 2023 Express Passenger van, and the 2023 Express Cargo van. The 2023 Chevy Express Passenger van starts at $42,300, while the 2023 Chevy Express Cargo van starts at $38,100. Configurations include the 2500 Regular Wheelbase, 2500 Extended Wheelbase, 3500 Regular Wheelbase, and 3500 Extended Wheelbase, while trim levels include WT, LS, and LT, depending on the model selected.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Blazer Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Blazer adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Copper Bronze Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of nine exterior colors...
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Yukon Gets Destination Freight Charge Increase
The 2023 GMC Yukon is the third model year of the latest fifth-generation full-size SUV, introducing a number of updates and changes compared to the preceding 2022 model year. Now, the 2023 GMC Yukon just got a new price increase for all trim levels and configurations. Going forward, all 2023...
gmauthority.com
Here’s When Refreshed 2024 Chevy Tahoe Production Will Start
The Chevy Tahoe is due for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year, bringing changes to both the interior and the exterior of the popular full-size SUV. Now, GM Authority has learned when production of the 2024 Chevy Tahoe will kick off. Sources close to the matter have exclusively...
Comments / 0