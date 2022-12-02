“It’s the lazy opinion” – Liverpool star hits out at critics following harsh comments this season

Read full article on original website
Related
The Manchester United Wonderkid Everyone Has Forgotten About
Manchester United have one youth star who is tearing up the Premier League 2 but everyone seems to have forgotten about him.
Rugby-England coach Jones is sacked after dire run
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones's roller-coaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union following a review into their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.
BBL: Jimmy Neesham signs with Hobart Hurricanes
"A lot of people say Tasmania is a bit like a mini NZ, so I'm looking forward to getting over there"
Comments / 0