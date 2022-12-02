ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“It’s the lazy opinion” – Liverpool star hits out at critics following harsh comments this season

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Rugby-England coach Jones is sacked after dire run

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Eddie Jones's roller-coaster ride as England coach came to an end on Tuesday when he was sacked by the Rugby Football Union following a review into their November series that ended with the team being booed off the pitch at Twickenham.

Comments / 0

Community Policy