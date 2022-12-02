Read full article on original website
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on US 79 east of Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Officials are responding to a major crash in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the wreck occurred on US 79 near the County Road 304 intersection, just east of Henderson. Thankfully, there have been no major injuries reported, but delays...
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
WebXtra: Garrison man accused of murder after authorities find gunshot victim in car
East Texas school districts wore pink in honor of Athena Strand. Judge J.D. Clark of Wise County said pink was Athena’s favorite color. That’s why he has put the call out for people to wear the color. 4 dead, 9 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Hopkins County. Updated:...
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
Rusk County officials searching for missing 77-year-old woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County law enforcement is searching for a missing 77-year-old woman. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Rusk County Sheriff's Office is searching for Mary Patterson. Patterson stands 5'2 and was last seen in the 9000 block of State Highway 64...
Chad Carr No Bill
The repair is estimated to take 72 hours, according to a social media post made by the City of Tyler regarding the incident. On November 3, 2017, Darrence Kindle, 31, was buying cigarettes when he was shot and killed during a robbery attempt at the Dollar General Store on Kurth Drive in Lufkin. Last month marked the 5-year anniversary and this crime remains unsolved.
Driver escaped injury when car left the highway, hit a tree, and burst into flames
A driver was fortunate to escape serious injury on Friday afternoon when his car left a highway, hit a tree, and caught on fire. It happened shortly before 1:00 on Farm to Market Road 2799, about ¾ of a mile west of the Jasper city limits. Texas Department of...
WebXtra: Sunshine Pediatric Proscribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
Health group presents resolutions to improve health services to Nacogdoches Commissioners. ”In the end, we came up with a common agenda, a list of ten items, things that the Nacogdoches County residents would like to see happen here.” Items on the agenda include increasing health access for Spanish speakers and those in public schools and jails.
Trinity County commissioners discuss options for temporary jail
GROVETON, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity County Commissioners met Monday to discuss possible future options for a new temporary county jail. Commissioners heard from the executive director of the state jail commission about the possible options. Brandon Wood, executive director of the Texas State Jail Commission says a potential site for...
An Exclusive Tour of Ice Skating in the Pines in Lufkin, Texas
It's time for Ice Skating in the Pines at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin. It opens at 2 pm on Saturday, December 3, and will continue through Sunday, January 8. So, you will have the entire Christmas holiday and beyond to enjoy this first-time event in Lufkin. How...
A Garrison, Texas Teenager is Among the 23 Kids Who Went Missing in November
Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, multiple families did not have their child, their niece, their nephew at the Thanksgiving table this year because they went missing, including one family from Garrison, Texas.
TP&W drone located shooting and assault suspect hiding in Sabine County woods
Texas Parks & Wildlife says that one of their highly specialized drones recently helped with the capture of a man in Sabine County. The state agency says that the man, who wasn’t identified, was accused of shooting at and physically assaulting two other people, and he then fled on foot into a wooded area.
Man arrested on drugs, warrant
DAM B – Tyler County Sheriffs’ deputies made an arrest last week of a Dam B man who was in possession of drugs and a warrant for his arrest out of neighboring Hardin County. According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, deputies made contact with Thomas Ray “Trey”...
Complete Privacy on 200 Acres For Sale in Jacksonville, Texas
When most people think about Texas they are probably thinking the Metroplex or the Hill Country, but if you’re looking for gorgeous property in Texas without all the people this property for sale in Jacksonville, Texas might be perfect. When I saw this listing online, I immediately thought this would be a wonderful place to call home, but if you’re looking for an investment like vacation rental property this would bring in a lot of guests too. Whatever you’re looking for this place in Jacksonville, TX will give you everything you need.
Grand jury hands down new indictment against suspended Angelina County Judge
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A new indictment has been brought against a suspended Angelina County Judge. According to Angelina County District Attorney Janet Cassels, a grand jury has handed Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery a new indictment for a public order crime, which is a Class C misdemeanor, dated May 11, 2022. Lymbery has been previously indicted on 21 counts of public order crimes.
A look inside Naskila Casino, "The Luckiest Spot In Texas"
HOUSTON — Visitors can bet on having a good time when they visit Naskila Casino. Located on the Alabama-Coushatta reservation in Livingston, TX, the casino is about an hour and a half away from Houston. If you'd like to save on gas, the casino offers bus rides on the Naskila Express. For $10, riders will receive round-trip service from one of several pick-up locations throughout Houston as well as $25 in free gameplay.
These Shoes May be The Key in Solving a Cold Case Lufkin Homicide
The Lufkin Police Department is hoping that re-releasing details, photos, and video of a murder that took place over 5 years ago will spark the memory of someone who could provide a lead in a cold-case homicide. Homicide Details. On November 3, 2017, 31-year-old Darrence O’Brien Kindle went to pick...
