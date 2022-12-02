KFC knows a thing or two about grilling and roasting, only it’s chicken that they normally focus on, not footballers. The fast food chain has surprised social media users by going in hard on Cristiano Ronaldo’s rumoured transfer to Saudi Arabia on Twitter. The Portuguese forward is currently doing a decent job of ruining his legacy after throwing a strop during an interview with Piers Morgan and having his contract cancelled at Manchester United. He’s a free agent and as-yet-unconfirmed reports have emerged linking him with a (very) lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.Spanish publication Marca has reported that...

22 MINUTES AGO