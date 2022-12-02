Read full article on original website
WRAL
Former Raleigh city council candidate faces assault charge
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman who has run for Raleigh mayor and city council faces an assault charge. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle.
ABC11 Eyewitness News
Double murder suspect expected in Nash County court
Eric Coley is charged with murder after two adults were found shot to death inside a car in Rocky Mount.
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler: Johnston County Register of Deeds Office preserves hundreds of thousands of historic records
The Johnston County Register of Deeds Office in Smithfield has land grants, real estate and miscellaneous contracts that provide records of the Civil War.
Rocky Mount billboard highlights deadly cold case shootings; Nash County victims include teen and former barber
The billboard boasts a reward of up to $15,000 in the cases, which are the deadly shootings of a man and a 17-year-old boy.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency
RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
WRAL
Moore County authorities investigate social posts claiming knowledge of Moore County blackout
ABERDEEN, N.C. — A woman who vehemently and repeatedly protested a drag show scheduled in Southern Pines claims that deputies questioned her in regard to the mass power outages in the county, after she posted on social media that she knows why the outage happened. Emily Grace Rainey, a...
WRAL
Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run
CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
WRAL
Gov. Cooper update on Moore County power outages, criminal investigation
Governor Roy Cooper provides briefing on the Duke Energy substations that were heavily damaged in Moore County over the weekend, causing a State of Emergency and major investigation.
WRAL
Moore County Sheriff's Office holds press conference to address mass power outage
The press conference addresses the power outage and substation attacks that caused more than 44,000 residents to lose power.
Drag artist vows to return to Moore County despite recent show ending early due to power grid attack
"This is not a moment to silence yourself. This is a moment to speak up and speak out," Naomi Dix said.
cbs17
Harnett County mother charged after 10-month-old boy overdoses on fentanyl; 2nd child OD in a week
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — An Erwin mother has been charged after her infant was sent to a hospital for a fentanyl overdose. Around 10:42 p.m. on Friday, Harnett County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Betsy Johnson Hospital in Dunn in reference to a child overdose, according to the sheriff’s office.
cbs17
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC allowing early prescription refills for Moore County residents due to power outage
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — In response to the power outages affecting Moore County, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina will allow early prescription refills through Friday to ensure that customers have access to the prescription drugs they need. Early prescription refills are available to customers in every...
WRAL
Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham
Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
82-year-old worker assaulted at Home Depot in Hillsborough dies
An 82-year-old worker at a Hillsborough Home Depot has died after he was assaulted during a robbery in October.
Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl
ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...
State of Emergency declared, FBI investigating power grid attack in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — A state of emergency has been declared after the electrical power grid was “intentionally attacked” causing a major power outage in Moore County. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed those details in a news conference Sunday evening. More than 34,000 people in...
Driver with long history of DWI convictions is suspect in cyclist's hit-and-run death
DURHAM, N.C. — A 33-year-old man with dozens of previous DWI charges was "grossly impaired" and speeding when he hit and killed a bicyclist on Sunday on N.C. Highway 98 in Durham, prosecutors said in a bond hearing Monday morning. Blake Nichols Grady allegedly hit the cyclist around 11:30...
Targeted and intentional attacks cause massive Moore County power outage: Timeline
Two power substations targeted by gunfire has left nearly 40,000 without electricity across Moore County.
U.S. 401 project seeks Wake, Harnett County residents’ input
The U.S. 401 Corridor Study Team is seeking input on potential alignment options for the future highway.
WRAL
Found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery, man apologizes to Banks family and his own
RALEIGH, N.C. — A jury quickly found Justin Merritt guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon in the death of Andy Banks. After a week of testimony, they deliberated for a little less than two and a half hours before returning unanimous verdicts of guilty on the murder charge and four others.
Comments / 1