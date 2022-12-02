ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WRAL

Former Raleigh city council candidate faces assault charge

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh woman who has run for Raleigh mayor and city council faces an assault charge. Zainab Khalid Baloch, 31, is accused of stalking a man, following him to a Raleigh police station and then using her car as a deadly weapon to ram into his vehicle.
Late NC commissioner Long memorialized within his old agency

RALEIGH, N.C. — The longest serving state insurance commissioner in North Carolina history is being memorialized within his former department. His longtime election foe will lead the ceremony. The department's first-floor hearing room in the Albemarle Building in downtown Raleigh will be dedicated on Tuesday to the late Commissioner...
Man killed at Clayton apartment complex, shooter on the run

CLAYTON, N.C. — A man was killed Monday night in a shooting at a Clayton apartment complex, according to police. Before 8:30 p.m., officers with the Clayton Police Department responded to the Pines at Glen Laurel Apartments complex off N.C. Highway 42 in east Clayton. Chief Greg Tart said...
Gov. Cooper update on Moore County power outages, criminal investigation

Governor Roy Cooper provides briefing on the Duke Energy substations that were heavily damaged in Moore County over the weekend, causing a State of Emergency and major investigation. Governor Roy Cooper provides briefing on the Duke Energy substations that were heavily damaged in Moore County over the weekend, causing a...
Impaired driver kills cyclist, injures deputy in Durham

Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Cheryl Rolla LaRobardier died after a driver hit her as she road her bike Sunday morning. Reporter: Sarah KruegerReporter: Monica CaseyPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Jodi Leese Glusco.
Erwin mom charged after 10-month-old exposed to fentanyl

ERWIN, N.C. — A Harnett County mother was charged Friday after her baby was exposed to fentanyl. Deputies responded to a home after a 10-month-old baby boy who was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The child was treated with Narcan until his breathing stabilized. When investigators searched...

