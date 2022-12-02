GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on its investigation into a small plane crash that sent two people to the hospital. The plane crashed into a high voltage electrical tower near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) on Nov. 27. Two people were pulled from the wreckage, dangling 100 feet in the air, in a daring rescue effort by first responders. The crash knocked out power for thousands of residents in Gaithersburg.

