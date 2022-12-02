Read full article on original website
2 taken to hospital after car found hanging above creek on pile of rocks
ARLINGTON, Va. — Two people were taken to a hospital after firefighters found a car hanging above a creek on piles of rocks in Arlington, Virginia. Authorities were alerted to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of S. Carlin Springs Road on Dec. 2. Firefighters with the Arlington...
3 transported after Fairfax County carbon monoxide emergency
CENTREVILLE, Va. - A carbon monoxide emergency in Fairfax County sent three people to the hospital Thursday night. The emergency was reported at 6:45 p.m. in the 14400 block of Black Horse Court in the Centreville area after high levels of carbon monoxide were reported in the home. The three...
Man dies after being hit by two cars in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a 36-year-old man was reportedly hit by two different cars in Prince William County Monday. Editor's Note: The video above covers a similar dead crash in Maryland. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), the...
Heavy smoke seen 'for quite some distance' after empty warehouse goes up in flames
WASHINGTON — Smoke could be seen far across the District Saturday afternoon after a two-story, vacant warehouse in Southeast went up in flames. Just before 4 p.m., DC Fire and EMS responded to a two-alarm fire in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Avenue. The crews released multiple photos as they battled the blaze using an "exterior attack."
Woman arrested for crash that left pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection to a deadly crash that happened in October. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Spring Road on October 26. The...
Massive Fire on St. Elizabeths Campus Saturday afternoon destroys historic “large wooden barn”
Photo by DC Fire and EMS 4:14pm Saturday: “Images from 2nd Alarm 2700 block King Ave SE. An exterior attack continues using heavy duty water streams from aerial ladders & other master stream devices. Collapse appears imminent”. The Washington Post reported: “The fire blazed on the campus of St....
Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Driver In Fairfax County As Death Toll Continues To Mount
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a driver while crossing a busy intersection in Virginia, according to police.The Fairfax County Police Department reported shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that they had been called in to investigate a crash near the intersection of Arlington …
Pedestrian struck in Quantico causes major delays Monday
QUANTICO, Va. - Major delays Monday morning after a pedestrian was struck in the Quantico area. The crash was reported just before 6:45 a.m. on Richmond Highway near Russell Road in Prince William County. Richmond Highway was shut down in both directions before some traffic was allowed to pass. Motorists...
Man hit by car, killed on Arlington Boulevard in Fairfax
A man is dead after police say he was hit by a car on Arlington Boulevard while walking in the West Falls Church area of Fairfax County.
VA Mom Flown To Hospital After Suffering Stroke, Family Finds New Normal
Support was surging for a Prince William County family after its matriarch suffered a stroke at just 36 years old.More than $25,800 had been raised as of Monday, Dec. 5 on a GoFundMe for Courtney Waters' family. According to her Facebook page, Courtney lives in Bristow with her husband, Kevin. They…
MCFRS-EMIHS Responds to Call For Injured Restaurant Employee at Fallsgrove Village Center
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) as well as Emergency Medical and Integrated health Services (EMIHS) responded to a call for an injury sustained by an employee of Taipei Tokyo in the Fallsgrove Village Center in Rockville at approximately 6pm on Saturday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete...
71-year-old man killed in crash in Faulkner, Maryland
FAULKNER, Md. — A 71-year-old man was killed in a crash Monday afternoon in Faulkner, Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack said. Just before 4 p.m., troopers responded to Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Road) in the area of Edgewater Drive for a report of a serious crash. The Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to take over the investigation.
Alexandria testing quieter electric garbage trucks
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Electric vehicles are the way of the future when it comes to lowering emissions and helping our environment. Now grabbing garbage is going green in one Virginia city. Alexandria, Virginia, is the first city in the D.C. region to test drive a new fully electric garbage...
Fatal Accident On Route 40 In Washington County Under Investigation
32-year-old man from Hagerstown killed after his truck hit a utility pole. Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – A fatal accident on Route 40 In Washington County early Monday morning is under investigation by Maryland State Police. Troopers responded to Route 40 and Rockdale Road and found a 2013 Ford F650...
19-year-old shot in Prince William County
According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers responded to the 10700 of Battleview Parkway in the Manassas area at around 1:46 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 for a report of a shooting.
Body found in car floating in C&O Canal
Montgomery County Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a car found in the canal near an Edward’s Ferry boat ramp on Sunday. Rescue crews located a body in the vehicle. According to an announcement by Fire & Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer, the car was discovered around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. The car was located in the C&O Canal, near Edward’s Ferry Road and River Road in Poolesville.
NTSB report released on Gaithersburg plane crash
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on its investigation into a small plane crash that sent two people to the hospital. The plane crashed into a high voltage electrical tower near the Montgomery County Airpark (GAI) on Nov. 27. Two people were pulled from the wreckage, dangling 100 feet in the air, in a daring rescue effort by first responders. The crash knocked out power for thousands of residents in Gaithersburg.
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
Prince William County police searching for 2 men suspected of stealing car, striking police cruiser
MANASSAS, Va. — Prince William County police officers are searching for two men who stole a vehicle and struck a police vehicle before escaping Monday morning. Police were called to the 8100 block of Portwood Turn in Manassas, Virginia, just before 7 a.m. The driver of the stolen vehicle...
Passenger killed after SUV hits tree in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police troopers said they were investigating a crash that killed a passenger in an SUV Sunday and left the driver hurt. Troopers said they and members of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Rohrersville Road (MD Rt. 67) and Park Hall Road […]
