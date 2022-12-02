Read full article on original website
Chris Boddie
4d ago
Kinda funny how government officials pay goes up with inflation, but they love to stop minimum wage from rising. How about taking massive pay cuts to lower our taxes so we don't need a higher minimum wage to be able to survive.
Reply
4
Chris Boddie
4d ago
Why do public servants earn more then military personell?? One is far more important than the other, but the pay doesn't reflect
Reply
4
Related
GOP now embracing mail-in ballots
There is nothing partisan about mail-in voting, but in Pennsylvania, participation is certainly partisan.
WGAL
In WGAL interview, Gov. Wolf reflects on accomplishments, regrets
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up eight years in the state's top office in January. He sat down with WGAL's Tom Lehman to talk about his two terms. Among the topics were his biggest accomplishments and his one big regret. “Looking back at your time in office, what are...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf to light Capitol Christmas tree
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will light the Capitol Christmas tree on Monday. Wolf will be joined by First Lady Frances Wolf for the tree lighting. "The ceremony will also feature remarks by Joe Lee, Acting Secretary, PA Department of General Services, and the Right Reverend Audrey Scanlan, Bishop, Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania. The Central Dauphin High School Chorus will also perform," a statement from the governor's office said.
WGAL
Governor Wolf orders Commonwealth flags to half-staff
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds in York County to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of Chief Troy Dettinger of the Union Fire and Hose Company #1 of Dover, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 30, 2022.
Pennsylvania McDonald’s fined for child labor law violations
Owners of 13 McDonald’s locations in the Pittsburgh area were fined over child labor law violations. A federal investigation has found child labor violations involving 101 minor-aged workers operated by Santonastasso Enterprises LLC, based in Bridgeville. The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division determined the franchisee, which operates as McDonald’s Restaurant, permitted 14-and-15-year-old employees to […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
David Osborne: Shapiro should follow Tennessee's lead on dealing with unions
After contributing nearly $11 million to Governor-elect Josh Shapiro’s campaign, executives of Pennsylvania’s biggest labor union will surely expect a return on their investment. But for Shapiro, fulfilling those expectations would be a grave mistake, as the incoming governor can learn by studying contrasting examples from Illinois and Tennessee.
WGAL
One-on-one interview with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is wrapping up his second term in office and he sat down with WGAL to talk about his time in the state's top post. News 8's Tom Lehman spoke with the governor and plans to post more in-depth pieces with the governor next week. The wide-ranging interview touched on a number of topics, including how he's changed as governor since being sworn into office in 2015. Before becoming governor, Wolf ran a lumber and construction products distribution business.
texasbreaking.com
Locals in Pennsylvania eligible for one-time bonus until December 31
To get their annual rebate plus a one-time bonus rebate, Governor Tom Wolf recently announced that Pennsylvanians eligible for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate (PTRR) Program must register until Dec. 31, 2022. Annual plus a one-time bonus rebate. Older and disabled Pennsylvanians eligible for a rebate on their 2021 property taxes...
Apply now and get your money: Millions being sent as state stimulus checks
It could help you beat inflation. In 2022, a large number of states have sent stimulus checks to help people resolve their financial issues to an extent. Not all people who have received the checks are happy with the amount, but we have to understand that this is just an additional, temporary financial support for you and your family.
wccsradio.com
STATE, COUNTYWIDE FLU COUNT CONTINUES TO GROW
After a few weeks of not issuing reports, the Pennsylvania Department of health has issued an update on influenza in the state. A total of 48,948 cases of flu have been reported throughout the state. 47,060 of them have been classified as type A flu, 1,810 cases are classified as type b, while 78 are considered unknown flu. The report states that seasonal flu activity in Pennsylvania and the United States is high and is higher than at the same time of the year during the last five flu seasons. The department also reported that seven confirmed influenza deaths have been reported during this season so far.
Special election date set to fill open Pa. Senate seat
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman signed a writ of election on Thursday setting Jan. 31 as the date when a special election will be held to fill the 27th state senatorial district seat. The seat was vacated on Wednesday by Sen. John Gorder, R-Columbia County. Gordner announced on Monday he was resigning his elected post to become counsel to the Senate’s interim President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R- Westmoreland.
abc27.com
Why are flags at half staff in Pennsylvania?
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf ordered Commonwealth flags to fly at half-staff to honor Fire Chief Troy Dettinger who recently passed away. Dettinger served with the Union Fire and Hose Company in Dover, York County; He died in the line of duty on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
975thefanatic.com
Will Pennsylvania Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Pennsylvania will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
West Virginia Senator switching political parties
While the senator did not give a reason for the switch, a release from the West Virginia Democratic Party said that the switch was due to "discomfort with Democratic Party values."
abc27.com
Pennsylvania joins new effort to help people find unclaimed money, property
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Treasury has announced a new way to help reunite people with unclaimed money and property. State Treasurer Stacy Garrity says Pennsylvania has joined MissingMoney.com, a database for 46 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico to help people find money waiting to be claimed. All claims...
WPXI Pittsburgh
UPDATE on ‘Free Money’ Trap that left PA homeowners with 40-year Liens
PITTSBURGH — Several more Pittsburgh area homeowners have come forward accusing a Florida real estate company of taking advantage of them during desperate times. As 11 Investigates reported exclusively, more than 1200 Pennsylvanians ended up with 40-year liens on their property, after accepting just a few hundred dollars from MV Realty.
local21news.com
Weis Markets brand ice cream recalled in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Make sure to throw out any containers you may have, because Weis Markets announced on Nov. 23 that they are recalling 108 containers of one of their ice cream brands. In a press release from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Weis Markets has...
wccsradio.com
RESIDENTS CAN COMMENT ON INACCURACIES ON NEW BROADBAND MAP
Representative Jim Struzzi says the Federal Communications Commission’s new National Broadband Map enables website visitors to learn about the availability of broadband service in specific areas, but an important feature of the map is that individual users can submit potential inaccuracies through January 13th. And there do appear to be inaccuracies.
Comments / 4