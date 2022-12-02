Houston Astros' Ryan Pressly Joins Team USA for World Baseball Classic
Team USA continued to fill out its World Baseball Classic roster Thursday afternoon, announcing the addition of Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly.
Pressly is coming off one of the best postseasons a relief pitcher has ever had. The World Series champion did not allow a single run over eleven innings, striking out 13 and giving up just four hits and three walks to the tune of a 0.63 WHIP and 0.00 ERA.
Pressly is the fourth reliever to commit to play for Team USA, joining Dillon Tate, David Bednar and Devin Williams.
Here's a look at Team USA's full roster so far:
Catchers
J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies
Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers
First Base
Pete Alonso, New York Mets
Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals
Second Base
Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox
Third Base
Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
Shortstop
Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox
Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers
Outfield
Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros
Starting Pitchers
Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees
Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks
Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals
Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants
Relief Pitchers
David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates
Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros
Dillon Tate, Baltimore Orioles
Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers
