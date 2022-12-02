ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros' Ryan Pressly Joins Team USA for World Baseball Classic

By Jack Vita
 4 days ago

Team USA continued to fill out its World Baseball Classic roster Thursday afternoon, announcing the addition of Houston Astros closer Ryan Pressly.

Pressly is coming off one of the best postseasons a relief pitcher has ever had. The World Series champion did not allow a single run over eleven innings, striking out 13 and giving up just four hits and three walks to the tune of a 0.63 WHIP and 0.00 ERA.

Pressly is the fourth reliever to commit to play for Team USA, joining Dillon Tate, David Bednar and Devin Williams.

Here's a look at Team USA's full roster so far:

Catchers

J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers

First Base

Pete Alonso, New York Mets

Paul Goldschmidt, St. Louis Cardinals

Second Base

Trevor Story, Boston Red Sox

Third Base

Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals

Shortstop

Tim Anderson, Chicago White Sox

Trea Turner, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

Cedric Mullins, Baltimore Orioles

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

Starting Pitchers

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees

Merrill Kelly, Arizona Diamondbacks

Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals

Logan Webb, San Francisco Giants

Relief Pitchers

David Bednar, Pittsburgh Pirates

Ryan Pressly, Houston Astros

Dillon Tate, Baltimore Orioles

Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

