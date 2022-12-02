Effective: 2022-12-06 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet .Moderate to briefly heavy snow is expected Monday night across the higher elevations in the mountains, including the I-70 corridor from Vail Pass to Silver Plume. The heaviest banded snow is likely to only last for a couple hours, but light snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. This will produce slick travel conditions, with the worst conditions occurring near or a little before sunrise for the I-70 corridor. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. This includes the I-70 corridor from Vail Pass to Silver Plume. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.

