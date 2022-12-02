Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected, with periods of moderate to heavy snow under any snow bands. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Elkhead and Park Mountains, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 02:26:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Elkhead and Park Mountains; Flat Tops WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches, with total snow accumulations of 7 to 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elkhead and Park Mountains and Flat Tops. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on ridge tops. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains, Southwest San Juan Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-08 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains; Southwest San Juan Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Northwest San Juan Mountains and Southwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Western Mosquito Range Above 11000 Feet and Eastern Sawatch Mountains Above 11000 Feet. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-05 21:08:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Chain and traction laws will possibly be enacted for the mountains. If traveling to the mountains, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Target Area: West Jackson and West Grand Counties Above 9000 Feet .Moderate to briefly heavy snow is expected Monday night across the higher elevations in the mountains, including the I-70 corridor from Vail Pass to Silver Plume. The heaviest banded snow is likely to only last for a couple hours, but light snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. This will produce slick travel conditions, with the worst conditions occurring near or a little before sunrise for the I-70 corridor. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow ongoing. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. * WHERE...The Park Range, including Rabbit Ears Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-06 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-07 00:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Colorado can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or by going to www.cotrip.org. Target Area: South and Southeast Grand, West Central and Southwest Boulder, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Summit, North and West Park Counties Above 9000 Feet .Moderate to briefly heavy snow is expected Monday night across the higher elevations in the mountains, including the I-70 corridor from Vail Pass to Silver Plume. The heaviest banded snow is likely to only last for a couple hours, but light snow is expected to continue through Tuesday. This will produce slick travel conditions, with the worst conditions occurring near or a little before sunrise for the I-70 corridor. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...The Mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Range, and the Indian Peaks. This includes the I-70 corridor from Vail Pass to Silver Plume. * WHEN...Until Midnight MST Tuesday Night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
