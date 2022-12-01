Read full article on original website
Annual “James River Christmas” event
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Christmas season is in full swing for a local church. This weekend, James River Church in Joplin held its annual “James River Christmas” event. The performance was full of music, goats, donkeys, camels, and Santa Claus, of course. It was actually a weekend...
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Missouri schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Watered Gardens needs help with teenagers for Christmas
JOPLIN, Mo. — A local ministry needs your help to make sure some young people in the area get something on Christmas day. Each Christmas, Watered Gardens ministries hosts an event in which parents that can’t afford to buy gifts for their kids, can pick up donated gift items.
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
Over 2,500 turn out for the Picher Christmas parade
PICHER, Okla. – An Ottawa County ghost town came alive on Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for the eighth annual Picher Christmas parade. “It’s one of the biggest parades we have had in a long time,” said Sherri Mills, parade organizer. “Most people tell me ‘We just love being in the Picher parade.’”
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
Missouri Woman Shares How a Shipping Container Became Her Home
You never know when a gift can become something more than you ever expected. That was the situation for a Missouri woman who was gifted a shipping container. That gift eventually became her home and she shared the story of how it happened. I saw the story of Natalie Henry...
Republic Amazon employees working extra hard this holiday season
REPUBLIC, Mo.- Amazon workers said they usually get asked by others how many “peaks” they have been through. It refers to the busy peak season surrounding holiday sales. At the Amazon fulfillment center in Republic, Site Leader Andrew Lee said he’s currently in his sixth peak. “I feel like every year it gets a little […]
Willard Public Schools find the person responsible for the threatening message sent Friday
Update 12/2/2022- According to Willard Public Schools, contact has been made with a person who sent a threatening message on Friday, December 2. The school district claims that the threat was not credible and that privacy laws prohibit the district from discussing the discipline of any specific individual. The person found responsible will face the […]
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home. On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the backyard...
Former teacher victim of Thanksgiving Day fire
Authorities say the victim of a Thanksgiving morning fire in Commerce was a former school teacher.
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
Western Taney County Fire Protection District to hold classes
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District will be holding a state certified Firefighter 1 and 2 class starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Tri-Lakes Area Firefighter 1 and 2 Academy is recognized by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, and is based upon NFPA 1001-2019 standard for fire fighter professional qualifications, according to a bulletin released by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District. The academy is a blended course platform coordinated by the Southern Stone County and Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts.
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Suspected thief taken into custody in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Cherokee County authorities arrest a woman caught in the act of trying to steal. Around 1 p.m. Saturday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched east of Crestline. A local contractor discovered 43-year-old Emily Ann Clark trying to steal property from the Cherokee County Rural Water District.
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
