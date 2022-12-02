2022 Honolulu City Lights opening night set for Saturday, Dec. 3

HONOLULU – The City and County of Honolulu and Friends of Honolulu City Lights are reminding residents across Oʻahu that the opening night festivities for the 2022 Honolulu City Lights – including the tree lighting ceremony, Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade and City Lights block party – are scheduled for this Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The month-long celebration of the Honolulu City Lights kicks off with a block party at 4 p.m. on Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds. At 6:15 p.m., as the Electric Light Parade passes City Hall, Mayor Rick Blangiardi will illuminate Honolulu Hale’s holiday tree and the lights and displays decorating the grounds.

After a two-year hiatus, the Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade makes its triumphant comeback, celebrating its 30th year as part of the Honolulu City Lights festivities. The parade will be held on King Street and will proceed past Honolulu Hale, and end at Kawaiahaʻo Street. Decorated vehicles will park at the end of the parade for public viewing until 8:15 p.m.

Due to the parade, there will be traffic detours, street closures, and parking restrictions throughout Chinatown and Downtown Honolulu. Notably, three mauka lanes of South King from Alapaʻi Street to Ward Avenue and two lanes of South Street will be closed from Kapiʻolani Boulevard to Queen Street beginning at 4:30 p.m.

King Street will close progressively along the parade route and reopen progressively after the parade, except for the section of King Street from Punchbowl to the Alapaʻi/South/King Street intersection, which will remain closed until 10 p.m. for street sweeping and crowd control barrier removal.

TheBus routes affected by the parade will be detoured. Please go to www.thebus.org or call (808) 848-5555 for route information.

For parade information including the full list of traffic detours, street closures, and street parking prohibitions, visit https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/1564-site-csd-news-2022-cat/50880-12-01-22-road-closures-for-the-honolulu-city-lights-parade-on-december-3.html or call the Department of Transportation Services at (808)-768-8369.

Opening Night Festivities – Saturday, December 3, 2022

Visit with Santa in Santa’s Village (located inside the historic Mission Memorial Auditorium) – 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony at Honolulu Hale – begins at 6:15 p.m.

Public Workers’ Electric Light Parade (beginning at ʻAʻala Park, ending at Honolulu Hale) – 6 p.m.

City Lights Block Party – Punchbowl Street and across the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds – 4 p.m.-10 p.m.

City and County of Honolulu Employee Christmas Tree Exhibition in the Honolulu Hale Courtyard – 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

Wreath Contest Exhibition in Lane Gallery inside Honolulu Hale – 7 p.m.-10 p.m.

The opening night entertainment schedule is as follows:

Crossing Rain – 7:30-7:55 p.m.

Ei Nei – 8:00-8:30 p.m.

Nesian N.I.N.E. – 8:45-9:15 p.m.

Sean Naʻauao & Friends – 9:25-10 p.m.

All holiday festivities will take place on the Frank F. Fasi Civic Grounds at Honolulu Hale – located at 530 South King Street, Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813. For more information on ongoing activities throughout the month of December, visit http://hnlcitylights.org/

—PAU—