Man charged in stepson’s death not interested in deal, lawyer says
OSWEGO — The Palermo man charged with murder in the death of his stepson last year plans to put his fate in the hands of an Oswego County jury. Anthony Waldron’s lawyer, Salvatore Lanza, said prosecutors have not offered a plea bargain but that his client isn’t interested in one anyway and is determined to go to trial in the death of 17-year-old Jordan Brooks.
Man found asleep behind wheel, arrested on gun charges
OSWEGO — A man found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle blocking an intersection was arrested on charges of illegally possessing several firearms, Oswego police said. Officers responded at 12:13 p.m. Thursday to a complaint of a man sleeping in a car that was blocking the intersection at West Second and West Schuyler streets.
Charles Dunning Clark: Oswego’s dime novelist
Editor’s note: This piece from Natalie J. Woodall is the 21st part of the second series about Masons in Oswego. This series will focus on Masons who contributed to Oswego in some way. A Teacher, reporter and editor, Charles Dunning Clark also contributed significantly and prolifically to the literary...
Maritime Museum honors 6 fallen Coast Guardsmen 80 years later
Six U.S. Coast Guardsmen who died 80 years ago in a storm while trying to relieve the keeper of the Oswego West Pierhead Lighthouse were honored on Sunday. The H. Lee White Maritime Museum organized the ceremony at the Lake Ontario Conference Center.
Fulton Special Events Committee presents holiday fun
FULTON — The Fulton Christmas Tree Lighting event was held Saturday at Veterans’ Park, across from the Fulton Municipal Building. Hundreds of people attended the event, presented by the Fulton Special Events Committee with the support of the Fulton Parks and Recreation Department.
Holly Harrington
Holly Harrington, 58, sadly passed away on Dec. 3, 2022 at St. Luke’s Health Services in Oswego, NY. She was born to George H. Harrington Jr. and Rosemary J. Eason.
Laker men's hockey blanked by Utica University
UTICA — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek doesn’t believe in “moral victories.”. He did see a lot of “bright spots” in the Lakers’ 4-0 loss to No. 3 Utica University on Saturday. But “every mistake (the Lakers) made ended up in the back of the net.”
'A stride off': Buc boys hockey falls to New Hartford
OSWEGO — The Oswego varsity boys hockey team fell to a tough New Hartford squad Monday 4-2 at the Fort Ontario Ice Skating Rink, but head coach Kevin Ahern said the Bucs “just came up a little bit short.”. Oswego had a pair of third-period goals — one...
Ellis scores 24 in Buc girls basketball win over county foe Hannibal
OSWEGO — Plan B proved to be successful for the Oswego varsity girls basketball team in Saturday’s 64-45 victory over Hannibal. The visiting Warriors took a 30-27 lead early in the third quarter before the Buccaneers took command in Powers Gymnasium at Leighton Elementary School.
Stephanie S. Waldron
It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of Stephanie “Stevie” S. Waldron of Canastota, NY, on Nov. 16, 2022, at the age of 81 years. Stevie passed peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Stevie was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Oyster...
