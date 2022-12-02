ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 News Now

Worker finds Las Vegas murder victim’s torso, bleach inside abandoned barrel

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jQv4_0jUTZM2o00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A public works contractor inspecting an abandoned barrel for hazardous materials found a floating torso and bleach, leading to a Las Vegas man’s arrest for murder, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday revealed.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ryan Bentley, 43, on Tuesday on one charge of open murder. Investigators suspect Bentley killed the victim at a home near Washington Avenue and Jones Boulevard in late October.

Police suspect Bentley and another person dismembered the victim’s body and then bought a 55-gallon barrel to conceal the remains, documents said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAopW_0jUTZM2o00
Las Vegas Metro police arrested Ryan Bentley, 43, on Tuesday on one charge of open murder. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a person notified Clark County Public Works about an abandoned barrel near Quail Avenue and Palm Street. A public works contractor removed the barrel from the area and then opened it, finding suspected human remains and bleach inside.

Inside the barrel, investigators said they found a torso missing its arms and head.

The coroner’s office was working to positively identify the remains and rule on the victim’s cause and manner of death. Investigators have a suspicion of who the person is, but 8 News Now is not naming that person to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 6

Marly Duran
4d ago

That worker deserves a bonus because that was probably not in the original job description!

Reply
5
Ace Rothstein
4d ago

This guy is a pathetic human being. Thank goodness he'll be locked up for life where he belongs.

Reply
3
Related
8newsnow.com

18-year-old arrested following argument that left 1 dead in Las Vegas parking lot

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight between two men in an east valley parking lot ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Joshua Steffen, 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and police announced the arrest Monday. According to police, Steffen and another man were involved in...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police say man arrested after accused of killing neighbor

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was arrested after he was accused of killing his neighbor on Friday night. According to Las Vegas police, at approximately 7:19 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from a citizen stating their neighbor had been stabbed inside an apartment in the 4300 block of Boulder Highway.
news3lv.com

Man found dead near central valley dumpster after stabbing

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a man found stabbed to death near a dumpster in the central Las Vegas valley. Officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man near a dumpster in the alley of 1300 Sombrero Drive near Maryland Parkway and E. Desert Road around 1:30 a.m. Saturday night.
8 News Now

Driver 3 times over legal limit arrested after speeding in Boulder City school zone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Boulder City police arrested a drunk driver speeding through a school zone. According to the Boulder City Police Department, the driver was speeding through the school zone with an expired registration, prompting officers to pull the driver over. The driver then failed a field sobriety test and police said a preliminary breath […]
8 News Now

North Las Vegas bank robbed, suspect not yet identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were investigating a bank robbery Friday night in North Las Vegas. Around 4 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a person had robbed a bank in the 3100 block of West Ann Road, near Simmons Street. The suspected robber ran off before officers arrived, police said. Investigators did not have […]
8 News Now

Man held in Las Vegas Strip stabbings found unfit for trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man arrested for an October stabbing rampage that killed two people and wounded six others on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk has been found unfit for trial, his lawyer said Friday. A state court judge ordered Yoni Christian Barrios, 32, to remain indefinitely at a state psychiatric facility until doctors […]
news3lv.com

One person injured after stabbing in east valley apartment

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person is injured after an overnight stabbing in an east valley apartment. Police reported to the 4300 block of Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Friday night. Officers arrived to find a man in his 60's bleeding from apparent stab wounds. Police believe two men...
8 News Now

8 News Now

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy