WFMZ-TV Online

President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift

President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Officers to be awarded Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6

Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Reuters

Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections."
Queen City News

Mike Pence to visit Rock Hill for book signing event

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Rock Hill Tuesday for a book signing event. The event will be held at Garden Sanctuary at 12:15 p.m. Pence will be on hand to sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God.” Event organizers said the former vice […]
WFMZ-TV Online

What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

