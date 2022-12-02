Read full article on original website
President Joe Biden praises U2 for their power to uplift
President Joe Biden thanked U2 for "the way you uplift people". The Irish rock legends - Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. - were honoured at the White House for their contributions to the arts at the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington D.C. on Sunday night (04.12.22), and the Commander In Chief hailed the 'Vertigo' band for making music that unites people.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Officers to be awarded Congressional Gold Medals for Jan. 6
Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress's highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Supreme Court considers limiting judicial scrutiny in U.S. elections
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Just eight days before the 2020 presidential election, conservative U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in an opinion involving a Wisconsin voting dispute that "state courts do not have a blank check to rewrite state election laws for federal elections."
Mike Pence to visit Rock Hill for book signing event
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Rock Hill Tuesday for a book signing event. The event will be held at Garden Sanctuary at 12:15 p.m. Pence will be on hand to sign copies of his book, “So Help Me God.” Event organizers said the former vice […]
U.S. House expected to pass same-sex marriage bill, showing shift in attitudes
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A bill protecting federal recognition of same-sex marriages that has the support of both LGBT advocates and religious groups is expected to pass the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday with bipartisan support, a sign of a significant cultural shift in a divided nation.
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.
